Yours truly has written several articles about the Leftist capture of the social work “profession” in America. SEE ARTICLES LINKED AT THE END. Here, we hear from a British social worker who explains that anti-white racism started in England 30 years ago. No wonder Islamists are now taking over this 1,100-year old country!

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“I’m English and trained as a child protection social worker in 2000! Even then the golden thread running through the training was extremely anti White! There were many crazy lefties on my course too. The irony is that before you can be employed you have to have a psychological evaluation in an interview with 2 managers! I used to do the interviews and get rid of these crazies if possible!

In my area it is very White working class. The woke local authority starting recruiting directly from Africa! Try interviewing White rural families when they don’t understand a word you’re saying, and then go back and tell the manager (me) that the family were racist and non compliant! When considering the risks of losing your children, these poor parents were not non compliant they just didn’t understand what was being said to them by a Black social worker who literally looked down on the families! It is absolutely unfair and disgusting to treat native English people like this because they don’t understand the strong African accent of the workers!

Absolutely everyone complained about this, including other professionals. When I tried to deal with this very real issue I was told I needed to get with the programme! I eventually resigned after being branded racist for rescuing little English girls from Muslim grooming gangs! I also rescued tiny Nigerian girls who had been brought to England illegally to have fgm (female genital mutilation) performed on them in a house, yet still I was branded a bigot for offending the African warlord who was overseeing the whole thing! I went into my profession with a slightly liberal mindset and after 20 years I came out knowing that woke is dangerous and multiculturalism is code word for get rid of White people.”

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