Is our nation rapidly headed toward adopting the totalitarian digitized “social credit system” of communist China? This is a 24/7/365 total surveillance system in which your every transaction, not to mention your every move and every word, is monitored and where if you say or do anything that meets with government disapproval, you may find that your entire savings account is locked or “disappeared,” and where your access to food, water, electricity, transportation, medical care, employment, housing are contingent upon your social credit score. Chinese citizens who say or do something the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t like are not allowed to buy food, for example.

Some “experts” say America will soon have a digital control grid which will reduce each American to something less than human. Free will won’t exist. Bill of Rights? No need to repeal these ten constitutional amendments because the entire US Constitution will be reduced to an historical oddity.

WHAT IS A DIGITAL CONTROL GRID?

A digital control grid is an electronic network of digital telecommunication and information systems that will allow individuals to be surveilled, tracked, and made subject to invasive controls applied to their financial transactions and resource use (such as electricity, food, water, transportation). When fully implemented, this would end all human rights and liberties, that is, Americans’ precious Bill of Rights is dead and free will becomes a thing of the past. The Ruling Elite will make all decisions for you.

Control grids operate with significant data collection and AI to apply social credit systems that can be dictated on a highly centralized basis. A digital control grid ends financial freedom, replacing markets with technocracy. This system will be run by rules created and maintained centrally by bureaucrats who take orders from the Ruling Elite. Just as Americans are starting to recognize how the Ruling Elite runs the nation for their benefit and not ours, just as we are beginning to fight back, the technology to completely control us and wipe out all our freedoms is almost perfected.

We already know that Obama and Biden^ wanted to implement such a CCP-style system; but, what about Trump?

IS TRUMP 47 PUSHING AMERICANS INTO DIGITAL CONTROL?

“Experts” view the Trump Administration’s jump-starting of the long-delayed (since 2005) digital REAL ID Act as a major indicator that they want a digital control grid. After languishing for two decades due to widespread opposition, the Department of Homeland Security is now pushing it forward and requiring a REAL ID or passport by May 7th in order to fly or enter federal buildings.

However, fulfilling yet another campaign promise and with little fanfare, on January 23rd, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order banning the establishment of a central bank digital currency, in a move long supported by Congressional Republicans. [Complete control of Americans has long been a goal of Democrats.] This prohibited "the establishment, issuance, circulation, and use of a CBDC within the jurisdiction of the United States.”

I FIRST WROTE ABOUT AND WARNED ABOUT DIGITAL CURRENCY, A MAJOR PART OF CCP-STYLE CONTROL, IN 2022. HERE IS MY UPDATED ARTICLE ABOUT HOW DIGITAL CURRENCY WILL KILL AMERICANS’ PRECIOUS BILL OF RIGHTS:

