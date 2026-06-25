Have you noticed? The Islamists are taking over our country. Well, at least they are trying, while Democrat voters & politicians help, and while too many Americans, ignorant of their plans to kill our constitutional republic, turn away in fear. This is NOT the time to exercise the Golden Rule, “live & let live.” This is the time to fight the Islamists turned Communists. Or is it, Communists turned Islamists?

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ISLAMISTS & COMMUNISTS TAKE OVER NEW YORK CITY

NOTE: The three Mamdani acolytes who won the Democrat House primaries Tuesday, are both Islamists and Communists. This is not just a fascinating “marriage,” it is a very dangerous one.

DSA candidate Brad Lander beat Dan Goldman in a landslide 64.1% to 35.9% in New York’s Congressional District 10, a district that includes Lower Manhattan power corridors and Brooklyn’s wealthy Liberals who are so ill-informed they don’t know that the DSA plans to confiscate their assets. As much as I detest the hate-spewing TDS patient Goldman who is in his second term, he cannot be as destructive to our republic as Lander.

Claire Valdez won by 55.9% against three other candidates in NY-7, replacing a “progressive” who retired after 34 years in the House.

Darializa Avila Chevalier beat “progressive” incumbent Adriano Espaillat in NY-13, 59.3% to 40.7%, who has held the seat since 2017, with a campaign spewing communist threats. She is the candidate who wants to release all prisoners & close down all prisons. She also wants to keep murdering, raping illegals in America to continue harming law-abiding Americans.

Trust fund baby Zohran Mamdani, whose Indian parents colonized Uganda, making themselves multi-millionaires in a black-majority country where most live in poverty, was not a “one off.” As a member of the Democratic Socialist Party of America (DSA), AKA Communist, Mamdani must be taken seriously because his political views and his policies in New York City has chased both businesses (some with thousands of employees) and residents (many quite well-to-do) not just out of the city, but out of the state. He campaigned for these three, knowing they will take their destructive ideology to the US House.

Americans who care about the future of our constitutional republic must take Mamdani & his three acolytes very seriously. Democratic Socialists of America members, most of whom are first or second generation immigrants who have grown up in wealth thanks to our capitalist system, are only growing in power and influence thanks to Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, Obama and Biden who imported massive numbers of people who hate our way of life, including way too many Muslims.

DSA’s PLATFORM

The DSA is anti-American and works in concert with America’s enemies around the world. Its basic platform seeks to destroy America and wants the opponents of our constitutional republic to rise. DSA’s Political Platform includes the following:

Immediately legalize all humans living in the US, including voting rights. Support normalization of relations with the global communist alliance (see above). End nationalistic posturing toward China. Immediately withdraw from NATO. Grant immediate and unconditional Amnesty for all illegal immigrants. Reject the Monroe Doctrine. Support self-determination and full sovereignty for all indigenous nations (within current US borders as well as all other overseas territories controlled by the USA). Stand in solidarity with the Palestinian struggle and all that entails.

Essentially, the DSA’s platform calls for the total abolition of capitalism, Americans’ Bill of Rights and private property. DSA represents an existential threat to our republic and our freedoms.