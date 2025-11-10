Ronald Reagan used to say, “We are one generation away from losing our freedom.” Lt. Colonel Mike Flynn recently said, “We are one presidential election away from losing our freedom.” Us “Get Real” pundits, feeling a little depressed, discuss the bizarre election results in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City and Washington State. Steve & George live in Virginia and Diane, a riot refugee from Portland, Oregon, lives in Washington. Take note: Jihadists/Communists will not be happy taking over just New York City. They are in the process of spreading their anti-Christians, anti-Jews, anti-freedom, anti-Constitution hatred nationwide.

Clarification: I mention that illegal aliens are voting and holding elected offices in Washington State. State statutes have long prohibited both; however, the state’s election offices do not enforce the law. The state has long been owned by Democrats and funnel tax dollars to various NGOs for the purpose of registering non-Americans to vote and for the purpose of recruiting non-Americans to run for elected offices. I will write a future article about this topic.

We also discuss the Schumer Shutdown which stopped food stamp distribution starting November 1st. Why are illegals and able-bodied Americans on food stamps anyway?

CORRECTION: I mentioned the Washington Attorney General’s “Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence” task force (check out their first report below) and said the chair was a Muslim woman. I confused that task force with the “Bias Hotline” task force which does have a Muslim chair, see below. I have been following the legislation and the formation of both these task forces for over two years and have written over ten articles about them. Indeed, I have suffered through, on Zoom, a number of their meetings. In short, both task forces are seeking a way to suppress the speech of Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Independents, MAGA Americans, et al. Both are creating ways to make lists of individuals who don’t believe in Leftist policies and punish them.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 5th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

