This “Get Real” podcast is a little different than most of the ones we have taped over the last two years: We devoted the entire 30 minutes to one topic: OBAMAGATE and how it is connected to George Soros. We The People have been suffering under the ever abusive Federal Administrative State, AKA Deep State, AKA DC Swamp, for generations now, while their power and corruption increased. This is the first time that corrupt “public servants” are, hopefully, being brought to heel, and to pay for their sedition & treason. So, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor, retired Oregon attorney Diane L. Gruber and historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney spent the entire podcast discussing Obamagate.

We The People now have proof that Barack Hussein Obama, in the waning days of his presidency, ordered his henchmen to concoct the Russian Collusion Hoax to force President Trump out of office. Brennan, Clapper & Comey will be indicted, but will Obama?

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 22nd. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George’s studio and I joined them from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.