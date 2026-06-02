Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt believes his hardline policies on the homeless will mean that thousands of the drug addicts who choose to be homeless will relocate to Seattle, with its more permissive, taxpayer-funded policies, if he is elected to office.

Pratt was born and raised in the City of Los Angeles and the older couple across the street with whom he grew up was burned to death in January 2025 when Mayor Bass (who went to Ghana AFTER she was warned of horrible fire conditions) and Governor Newsom’s asinine decisions resulted in 12 human beings being burned to death and the loss of over 7,000 homes. He has made the homelessness issue a major part of his campaign and argued in a recent interview with ABC Television that the vast majority of individuals living on the streets of Los Angeles are battling addiction rather than traditional homelessness, and he would require that they get treatment if he is elected mayor.

LA’s HOMELESS WERE BUSSED IN

Pratt asserted that if the city halts its funding for what he described as a “broken nonprofit system,” many of these individuals will choose to leave Los Angeles for cities with more permissive policies, specifically citing Seattle. “They’re not homeless, they’re drug addicts,” Pratt said during the interview. “These people have been bused in by scam rehabs, scam NGOs, scam homeless nonprofits. They’re all going to Seattle, where the mayor will welcome them.”

Republican Pratt is running for Los Angeles mayor in the open primary elections scheduled for today. He has spent more than $3 million on his campaign to unseat incumbent Karen Bass, with a strong focus on his plan to revamp services and housing for the so-called homeless. While there are 13 candidates, polls have narrowed the race to Bass, Pratt, and Nithya Raman, who is considered another lunatic Liberal and who used to be a supporter of Bass. If no candidate gets 50% of the vote on June 2, the top two vote-getters will have a rematch in November.

NOTE: As one of 15 councilmembers governing a city of 4 million people, Raman is Chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee which has INCREASED during her almost six-year tenure.

Throughout his campaign, Pratt has consistently argued that the crisis on Los Angeles’ streets is not the result of underfunding, but rather a consequence of excessive waste and executing the wrong strategies. Under Pratt’s plan, drug-addicted persons would be forced to receive services. He said he would build prefabricated rehabilitation campuses on federal land outside Los Angeles, where individuals would be sent for treatment.

WILSON FUNNELING EVER MORE MONEY TO GRIFTING NGOs

At this point, Mayor Katie Wilson is concentrating on how she can confiscate enough tax dollars to support yet another category of faux victims whom she claims are flooding into Seattle: Trans Refugees. These are people who chose to “change genders” and are now whining about their lot in life.

Andrea Suarez, with We Heart Seattle, commented on Pratt’s remark: “His warning that addicts will simply relocate to Seattle because ‘the mayor will welcome them’ highlights how our city’s tolerant policies on open drug use,” she added. Suarez said unsanctioned camping in Seattle parks and soft-on-crime prosecutors and judges continue to invite the same antisocial behavior that other cities are trying to eliminate. She means red cities are trying to eliminate crime, that is.

Wilson, who took office in January, had made her plan to create 4,000 units of emergency or temporary housing for the unhoused over the next four years a key part of her agenda to funnel tax dollars to corrupt NGOs. While counselors providing drug addiction and mental health counseling will be based at the new housing, there is no requirement that residents avail themselves of the services, raising public safety fears. THIS is just one part of her “Curley Effect” to confiscate ever more money from earners & producers and give to her lazy cronies.

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