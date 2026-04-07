Markwayne Mullin, the new Secretary of Homeland Security, gave an interview to FOX News’ Bret Baier on Monday wherein he suggested something quite astonishing:

Baier: “Mr. Secretary, you know the issue here is that you have states and cities that are sanctuary states and cities. That’s part of the issue. It’s part of the problem. We saw it in Minnesota. How Do you get around that?”

Mullin: “Sanctuary cities are not lawful. I don’t think they are able to do that, so we are going to take a hard look at this. This one area we may take a hard look at is, some of these cities have international airports. If they are sanctuary cities should they be processing customs into their city? Seriously, if they are a sanctuary city and receiving international flights, and we are asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport, they are not going to enforce immigration policy. Maybe we should have a hard look at that because maybe we should focus on cities who WANT to work with us.”

Baier: “What you are saying is that big cities who are sanctuary cities who have a big airport, they might lose their customs.”

Mullin: “I am saying we are going to start prioritizing things at some point. Right now, Democrats are wanting to defund Customs & Border Patrol. Who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane? So, I am going to be forced to make hard decisions: Whose willing to work with us and partner with us? Once again, I’m not going outside the policies that congress passed for me. We’re not trying to push those. We are saying, you have got to partner with us.”

WOW! Now, THAT is truly thinking outside the box!

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