Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor discusses his experience being a kidney donor and how We The People have recently learned that the “organ donation industry” has become corrupt, money over life. In addition, there was testimony before the US Senate that some of Biden’s “lost children” are being killed for their organs. See the second article below.

Historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney explains the history of and America’s current need for tariffs.

Just hours before a mentally ill transgendered man killed two little Catholic children and wounded over a dozen others, we “Get Real” pundits taped last week’s podcast. Steve and retired Oregon attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss the current form of “accepted” child abuse, transgendering little kids, and how it turns trans people violent.

Share

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor and Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on September 3rd. I joined them from my motel room in The Dalles, Oregon on the gorgeous Columbia River Gorge, 175 miles upstream from where the mighty Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.