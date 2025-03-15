Washington Governor Bob Ferguson’s two key point people for working with state lawmakers have both resigned, abruptly, with six weeks left in this year’s Legislative Session. Why? Was he moving too far, too fast, toward tyranny to suit them, or not far enough nor fast enough?

These departures from Ferguson’s legislative team come as he heads into the final weeks of his first legislative session as governor, a time when lawmakers will be focused on solving the multi-billion dollar budget gap which was caused by the reckless tax & spend policies of Democrat Governor Inslee and the Democrat Houses & Democrat Senates in recent years. In addition, there are numerous anti-Bill of Rights and anti-voting rights bills pending, which Ferguson champions, such as outlawing the election of county sheriffs. At the same time, he wants to hire illegal aliens as police officers.

As AG he actually hired the Black Lives Matter head terrorist in Seattle to hunt down “white supremacists.” As governor, he is continuing the tyranny he pushed as attorney general.

Legislative Director Joyce Bruce held the same position for Governor Ferguson, as she held for Attorney General Ferguson for over a decade. Deputy Legislative Director, Shawn Lewis, who worked side by side with Bruce, resigned at the same time. Their sudden departure leaves a huge gap for Ferguson. It also raises a big question: What happened to prompt them to leave so suddenly?