Perhaps the better question is: Why are Liberals/Democrats uglier than Conservatives/Republicans? I have long maintained: Put ten Liberals on one side of the room and ten Conservatives on the other side, all of whom are strangers to me and I can tell you which is which within a minute or two, with 100% accuracy.

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About 90 percent of one’s appearance is outside of one’s control. You can blame or thank your parents. The other 10 percent is controlled by choices the person makes: attire, hairstyle, exercise or lack thereof, diet, bathing or not, tattoos & piercings on one’s face or not, attitude, etc. The look on one’s face and one’s demeanor often gives away one’s attitude. Liberals are typically unhappy, dour people and it shows on their faces. Conservatives are generally cheerful, happy people. Happy people are more attractive than unhappy people. This is a generalization, of course! I know Liberals who are happy and Conservatives who are unhappy.

Yours truly expected Liberals’ hatred to decrease when their man, Joe Biden, was in the White House. Nope! In 2022 they seemed more bitter than when Trump was in office. Yes, they gloated and strutted for a while after the 2020 election. But, as Biden’s failures mounted and his dementia was ever more apparent, their hatred toward Trump supporters increased.

When Donald beat Kamala in a near landslide, Liberals’ claws and fangs came out against anyone they perceived as a Trump voter. You may ask: How do Libs know who voted for Trump other than when they wear Trump merch and proudly proclaim their support for him? Liberals, too, can discern, based upon appearance & attitude, who is a Conservative/Republican and who is one of them.

DID WE ENTER THE TWIGHT ZONE?

In 2018 we found ourselves buying groceries in Newcastle, Wyoming near the border with South Dakota. We were on our way to the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota where Mt. Rushmore sits. We only bought two bags of groceries yet an employee insisted on carrying them to our SUV. We told her we did not need assistance but, she insisted. The lady was older than we were and was more in need of assistance than we were. After we got into our vehicle we looked at each other in amazement. I asked my husband: “Have we entered the ‘Twight Zone?’ Are the locals being extra nice to us as they prepare us to become their next meal?” Nope! This is just how Red State Americans behave.

My husband and I lived in the Portland, Oregon area from 1976 to 2020, during the time it transitioned from a Light Blue State into a Dirty Blue State as it declined year by year due to Democrat policies. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. In 2016 we bought a travel trailer and began visiting national parks. We soon noticed that Americans who live on the West Coast are different than those in other states, and that we had become accustomed, over the decades, to the increasing unpleasantness emanating from the Liberals who surrounded us. It never occurred to us, until we started rubbing elbows with Americans in Mid- Western States, that Red State Americans were different than Blue State Americans: more hospitable, cheerier, smile more, happier and better manners over all. I still remember when a pre-teen boy opened the door for me during a trip to Texas.

So, have you figured out why Liberals intentionally make themselves less attractive? No? Me, neither!

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.