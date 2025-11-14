One advantage Democrats did not expect when they shut down the federal government was exposing the fact that way too many people, Americans & foreign nationals, who do not need food stamps, are getting them. Why are illegals and able-bodied Americans on food stamps anyway? To feed these lazy people who contribute little or nothing to our society, and too often harm others, the Deep State takes from producers who contribute much and take little. We “Get Real” pundits discuss the massive fraud within the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, as well as the Biden Regime’s success in causing chaos and overwhelming virtually all our systems and institutions via the Cloward & Piven playbook, “Orchestrating A Crisis So Government Can “Solve” It.”

As always, the "Get Real" host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 5th.

