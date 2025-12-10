Note the knife is still in Edwards hand as Howard runs away, holding his bleeding shoulder.

You didn’t believe me, did you? I have been telling you for months that the residents in Portland, Oregon^ suffer from some sort of suicidal impulse. Jurors refuse to convict Antifa terrorists. For five months they joined Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs, many from out of town, rioting in the streets because a black man in Minneapolis died of a Fentanyl overdose. Portlanders tolerate assaults on ICE officers because they hate President Trump. Now, a jury acquits a black man of stabbing a white man because he used the “wrong” word, punishing free speech at the same time.

Just days after the Multnomah County^ District Attorney’s Office refused to prosecute for a previous assault, Gary Edwards stabbed Gregory Howard Jr. The attack was caught on surveillance tape ABOVE. However, on October 30th the Portland jury refused to convict because the defendant is black, the victim is white and the victim used the “N word” when talking to police shortly thereafter. Edwards had been charged with second-degree assault for knifing Edwards, a stranger, near the Union Station MAX stop on the early morning hours of July 7th. The charge carried a Measure 11 sentence of five years and 10 months in state prison because Edwards has multiple felony convictions, all for stabbings or attempted stabbings.

Transit cameras showed Edwards, a fixed-blade knife clasped at his side, approaching Howard from behind as he sat on a bench. The video has no sound, but Howard springs up and pushes Edwards as soon as he sees him. The duo scuffle against a wall for a brief moment, ending with Edwards stabbing Howard in the shoulder.

Edwards admitted to stabbing Howard, who was unarmed, but claimed it was in self-defense. “What other than racism could explain why Mr. Howard perceived hatred, animosity, and aggression from a complete stranger?” Daniel Small, the defendant’s attorney, asked the jury. Perhaps being stabbed created animosity, Mr. Small.

In 2012, Edwards was convicted of attempted second-degree assault. In May 2020 he stabbed another stranger and was sentenced to three years in prison. After being accused of fourth-degree assault for an incident with a clerk at Old Town’s Helen’s Market, his case was dismissed in June because there were no public defenders available to take his case. The following month he stabbed Howard. These three assaults and the stabbing of Howard were committed within a few blocks of each other in inner city Portland. Same court, same police. Is it any wonder why Portland is dying? Feral men own the streets and victims get little justice. Employers can’t find employees willing to work in Portland. It is just too dangerous.

^The City of Portland consumes most of Multnomah County. The county has the highest population in Oregon, but it’s land mass is relatively small.