The latest defendant arrested & charged with terrorism is 21-year-old Chandler D. Scaggs of Chapmanville, West Virginia. Prosecutors allege Scaggs was assigned to serve as one of the five snipers. Scaggs was allegedly planning to be picked up by Tycen Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio, and to travel to Washington, DC, with him. Scaggs and other members of the plot lost contact with Proper after he was arrested by federal authorities four days before the June 14th UFC 250 outdoor event at the White House.

Prosecutors also allege the intended targets included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other “high-value targets.” According to the FBI, their target list named 46 individuals. The other 42 have not been named. Trump and Vance attended the event but Netanyahu and Musk did not.

NOTE: This shows the naivete of these would-be terrorists. In a crowd of over 5,000, how could they possibly pick out these 46 attendees? Indeed, Bibi & Elon were not even there. Moreover, as soon as the drones dropped their explosive devises Trump, Vance and many others would be grabbed by their Secret Service details and whisked into the safety of the White House or some other location.

The event itself went ahead without any security incidents, though it was delayed by more than an hour due to severe weather near the White House. If convicted, each defendant faces up to 15 years in prison on the terrorism conspiracy charge and up to life in prison on the murder conspiracy charge. Only 15 years in prison? Say what?

WHERE ARE THE OTHER FOURTEEN?

The Joint Terrorism Task Force previously reported that 23 individuals across the nation, most of whom had never met each other, were involved in planning this mass murder scheme. Twenty-three individuals were using the Signal app to communicate. Signal uses the Signal Protocol to encrypt all communications. When one sends a message, video, or voice call, it is encrypted on his device and only decrypted when it reaches the recipient’s device. No one in the middle, including internet service providers, hackers, government agencies, or even Signal itself, can read the messages or listen to your calls. Is the FBI having trouble identifying the other nine would-be terrorists?

The first seven men to be arrested and charged for their roles in the scheme:

Tycen Proper, age 19, of Danville, Ohio.

Daniel Eskridge, age 32, of Kidder, Missouri.

Bryan Omar Roa, age 24, of Calimesa, California.

Michael Alan Thomas, age 32, of Pinon Hills, California.

William Lee Spartacus Falkner, 21, of Belfair, Washington;

Jordan W. Rincker, 28, of St. Joseph, Missouri.

Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, age 31, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Alvarez is a beneficiary of Obama’s DACA program and is alleged to be the ringleader. This massive undertaking was foiled when Proper’s mother discovered his stash of weapons and called police.

The arrests are part of an ongoing federal investigation into a plot to attack attendees of the June 14th UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. Prosecutors allege the conspiracy involved multiple individuals across several states and included plans to use explosive-laden drones and firearms to target government officials and military personnel who attended the event. As attendees fled from the explosives dropped by the drones, snipers posted at five locations would shoot them.

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