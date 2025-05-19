With the hatred Democrats hold for “white” Americans, I am beginning to wonder, should I live long enough, if there won’t come a time when I will be hunted by the government I have funded with my tax dollars for decades, and have my land confiscated the same as what is happening to white South Africans. Following is an article by a (white) Washingtonian, John, who grew up in South Africa. His mother lived there until she passed away in the late 1990s. His father then moved back to the states. John never returned after leaving South Africa in 1962. However, he closely follows events there as you will see from the following:

JOHN’S TAKE ON CURRENT EVENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA

“It’s very difficult to forget South Africa and its kind, friendly people. It makes a home in your heart. In this Age of Enlightenment, the South Africa government led by Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen racism and violence to retain and consolidate the African National Congress’s (ANC) political power. With ANC politicians and their radical supporters calling for white genocide, you can’t blame families for wanting to escape. Over the past 15 years, many white farm families have been murdered or brutalized by black gangs.

With the possible exception of Cape Town, which is controlled by the Democratic Alliance, most levels of government, from local municipalities to Parliament, are corrupt and led by less than astute individuals. As a result, infrastructure is collapsing, the ESKOM electric power grid suffers brownouts and is unreliable, and the nation's transportation system is at risk, but the ANC sees highly productive Afrikaans farmers (Boers) as their enemy.

With a population of 63 million, of which 7.3 percent or 4.5 million are white, the Democratic Alliance party reported that in the last quarter of 2024, from October to December, the following crimes were reported in South Africa:

• 6,953 people were murdered (76 daily)

• 54,337 people were assaulted (591 daily)

• 11,803 people were victims of rape (128 daily)

• 12,447 common robberies occurred (135 daily)

And Afrikaans farmers are the problem?

The Chinese Communist Party is already deeply ensconced in South Africa's economy and retail sector. The ANC is also anti-Semitic and supports Hamas and its "river to the sea" agenda. Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat both attended the University of Moscow where they learned terrorist tactics. Remember what Democrats claim: One one's terrorist is another man's freedom fighter.

HISTORY OF AFRIKANERS

Afrikaners are the descendants of the Dutch whose ancestors landed at the Cape of Good Hope in 1602, where they built a replenishing station to supply their merchant ships traveling to and from Europe to Asia for the lucrative spice trade.

Afrikaners are the South African people who speak Afrikaans which has Germanic roots similar to Dutch, German and Flemish. English speakers use British English and spelling.

I was a high school student in 1948 when Apartheid laws were adopted by the Nationalist Party Parliament. All sectors of the nation were separated by race and also by language. Afrikaans and English speaking students were separated by their mother tongue and sent to either Afrikaans or English speaking schools. However, schools were still required to teach both languages.

South Africa’s original Dutch settlers and pioneers have a history similar to the British pioneers who came to America and travelled west settling the country. In 1820, following the Napoleonic wars, Britain was facing serious unemployment problem. To solve this crisis, about 4,000 British settlers were shipped to South Africa, some arriving at the Cape Colony while others travelled on to small British-based communities along South Africa’s East Coast, the traditional tribal lands of the Zulu and Xhosa nations. French Huguenots also settled in the Cape Colony about this time.

Early Dutch settlers became the Afrikaners Boers (farmers) who travelled north from what is now Cape Town to settle on the uninhabited land in South Africa’s interior. They used ox-drawn wagons to transport their families and belongings as they explored and searched for uninhabited land to settle and farm. Afrikaner pioneers who travelled inland to create their own colonies/republics are identified as Voortrekkers.

When the Voortrekkers left the Cape Colony in the 1830s and headed north, their long, arduous journey became The Great Trek, a journey similar to that of the American pioneers who traveled west on the Oregon Trail. These were the hardy European farmers and brave souls who tamed the land and created the nation of South Africa.

Historical records show that it was 120 years after the Dutch settled at the Cape of Good Hope that the Boers first encountered Bantu-speaking tribes some 500 miles inland. Farmland transactions were conducted through negotiation, with cattle used as currency to pay for the land. These were legitimate business dealings by all interested parties entering into these agreements, and they were respected, as was land acquired by conquest, a universally acceptable means of acquiring territory at the time. Bantu tribes also used conquest to increase their tribal land holdings.

THE BRITISH WERE BRUTAL

As is inevitable with the British, war broke out between the British and the Zulus, resulting in a series of historic give and take battles. When the Zulu wars ended in peace, the British launched their war against the Boers who had settled in two landlocked colonies: the South African Republic (Transvaal) and the Orange Free State.

The British were seeking to gain by force access to the region’s vast mineral resources of gold and also coal. The same brutal scorched earth tactics the British deployed against American patriots fighting for their nation’s independence during the American Revolution were used to defeat South Africa’s Boers.

While the men were away from home fighting the British invaders, their vulnerable, unprotected wives and children were at home tending to the farms. After torching their homes and crops, and slaughtering their livestock, British troops rounded up the innocents and imprisoned them in unsanitary concentration camps. But it didn’t end there. The ever oppressive British starved their prisoners and failed to provide rudimentary treatment and medical care for illnesses, including dysentery epidemics that claimed the lives of some 25,000 Boer wives, mothers and children.

On May 31, 1902, The Treaty of Vereeniging ended the war between the South African Republic, the Orange Free State and their mutual enemy, the British. Thus, the Union of South Africa was born. South Africa continued to prosper. Villages became towns and then growing cities. Gold, diamond and coal mining enterprises needed labor, which attracted eager local tribesmen and workers from around the world to share in the wealth.

The rest of South Africa’s story is one of industrial progress and development, and a burgeoning iron and steel industry that brought my American father from Tonawanda, New York to Vereeniging in 1935, believing he would be facing danger from lions and elephants.

Instead, he and his seven colleagues from the McKinnon Chain Company found themselves in a growing, modern city. My father was a fire welder. He made steel chain links by hand. He met and married my English speaking South African mother, one of four daughters of a well-connected steel company manager and a city councilor.

My parents settled in Vereeniging where my brother and I were both born. At birth, our parents registered us as American citizens at the Johannesburg American Consulate. For this, my brother and I are eternally grateful, patriotic American citizens who proudly served our country, the United States of America, in military uniforms.

Our family survived the Spanish Flu Pandemic, the Great Depression and World War II. None of the men in my family lost their lives, although there were German bullet wounds in Egypt and Sicily. At the outset of the war in 1939, my father’s chain-making job, and those of his fellow Americans, was classified as “essential” work. As such, he and his colleagues were required to make chain for the duration of the war.

Like Americans, South Africans are hardy people willing to work to make a success of their lives. Following World War II, thousands of immigrants from Britain and Europe settled in South Africa, helping to turn the country into the Southern Hemisphere’s most successful industrialized nation.

COMMUNIST TAKE OVER

Then, in the 1960s, global politics started to play a significant role in South Africa’s future. The Soviet Union wanted access to the nation’s strategic minerals, as did the United States. It became the political tug of war that created political activist, Nelson Mandela. He and his followers opposed the nation’s white controlled government, ordering strikes and using violence to enforce their demands.

On March 21, 1960 the Sharpeville Riots occurred in Vereeniging. I was the Star Newspaper’s Bureau Chief. It was an awful story of blood and the death of 69 people. Rookie police from the Police Academy panicked and opened fire on a large crowd of protestors who they believed were threatening to overwhelm their police station.

Unfortunately, South Africa’s communist inspired government is a mess of grift and corruption, both economically and socially. Unemployment stands at 35 percent, and murder, rape and robberies are rampant. Adding to these woes, the nation’s infrastructure is in various stages of disrepair and collapse. The nation’s power grid, once the envy of the world, now suffers from frequent region-wide brownouts.

Nelson Mandela’s promise that the ANC would provide South Africa’s 59 million blacks with better homes, jobs and schools has never materialized, except for the notoriously corrupt politicians who live in the lap of luxury.

Chanting “Death to the Boer” by black radicals, including politicians, goes back at least 10 years. The claim that white farmers stole tribal land from blacks is false. The Voortrekkers settled on uninhabited land. All farm property, some held by families for generations, was legally deeded to the (white) owners by the government.

Sadly, hundreds of South Africa’s Boers (farmers) and their families have been attacked, brutalized and murdered by black gangs. This mirrors the actions that led to the collapse of neighboring Zimbabwe’s once internationally successful agricultural industry that vanished when white farmers were driven from their land by communist President Robert Mugabe and his henchmen.

Despite this historical knowledge and increasing food insecurity, South Africa’s radical ANC government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa has codified the confiscation of white-owned property with no compensation for any deeded land owned by the nation’s 4.5 million white Afrikaans and English speaking farmers and citizens. This is a story that ends in tragedy, for not only white South Africans, but for all South Africans who become the unwitting victims of their government’s failures to unite their nation, as promised by Nelson Mandela. Instead, the black government is vindictively practicing Apartheid by racially dividing nation to maintain its grip on power.

BLACKS TAKE OVER FROM WHITES

When the former predominantly white South African government handed the country over to the black ANC government in 1994, it received a fully functioning modern, industrialized and successful nation with one of the world's leading economies.

Over the past 30 years the utterly corrupt communist ANC government has turned the country into a malfunctioning economic mess with a 35 percent unemployment rate (the highest in the world), collapsing infrastructure, rampant crime and now government codified racist hatred directed at the white farmers (Boers) who have been massacred and brutalized by black gangs at an alarming rate.

The black population of 59 million are being led by the ANC and black radicals to believe that the nation's 4.5 million whites are responsible for the country's alarming economic decline when the reverse is true. The only functioning communities or cities are those still controlled and managed by whites or the Democratic Alliance, the nation's second largest political party which governs Cape Town.

South Africa's communist government and black radical thugs like Julius Malema, fill sports stadiums with black followers who dance and chant "Kill the Boer, Shoot the Boer." These low information people are traveling on a road leading them to becoming the next poverty-stricken Haiti nightmare.”

