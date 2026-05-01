The “Get Real” pundits spend this entire podcast discussing multiple aspects of the latest attempt to assassinate President Trump. Diane comes close to losing her cool over the EIGHTH assassination attempt on the life of one Donald J. Trump. NOTE: On this podcast Diane lists six attempts, forgetting about the two Iran-hired men,^ one of whom was arrested on July 12, 2024, the day before Candidate Trump was shot at the Butler, PA rally.

Cole Tomas Allen was obviously another DEI failure, the perfect candidate to be convinced to throw his life away devising a scheme that could never work. When will the Democrats succeed in finding a Useful Idiot with ingenuity?

Share

Steve & George discuss the line of succession should both the president and vice president be assassinated after Diane points out that all it would take would be for Democrats to convince a waiter or waitress to wear a suicide vest. Way too many cabinet members were in attendance, along with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 29th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^There was a significant assassination plot involving Asif Merchant (also known as Asif Raza Merchant), a 48-year-old Pakistani national with deep ties to Iran who was convicted for his role in a state-sponsored assassination plot. Merchant was arrested on July 12, 2024. He was apprehended as he prepared to leave the United States. On March 6, 2026, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted him of murder-for-hire and attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries. He currently faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Merchant was identified as a trained operative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The plot was reportedly in retaliation for the 2020 U.S. drone strike that killed IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani. Merchant arrived in the U.S. in April 2024 to recruit “hitmen” (who were actually undercover FBI agents). He paid a $5,000 advance to these agents and planned for the assassinations to occur after he had safely returned to Pakistan. Beyond the killings, his instructions included staging political protests and stealing sensitive documents or USB drives from targets’ homes.

In a separate but related development in November 2024, the Department of Justice charged another individual, Farhad Shakeri, for a different Iranian-backed plot to assassinate Donald Trump. Unlike Merchant, Shakeri is believed to be in Tehran and was charged in absentia.