Ever since the creation of the United Nations system, the key globalist agenda item has been the implement of a global tax, levied and collected worldwide by an unelected international authority in order to increase the UN’s power. The long-term goal has always been to transform the United Nations system into a planetary government superior to all national governments, including the United States, and wiping out the voting rights of citizens throughout the world.

Such broad tyrannical authority will not be possible until the United Nations is financially independent from the dues paid by member nations. The UN must acquire independent revenue streams financed by some type of global taxation. In 2025 they are just months away from implementing this end run around the needs/wants of citizens of every nation and to beginning to suck the life out of every nation.

Slowly, stealthily, the drive toward a system of global taxation continues to move forward, primarily under the twin guises of tax harmonization and compliance with global carbon emissions standards imposed by the Paris climate accord. [Trump 45 pulled America out of the anti-America climate accord, Biden put America back in and Trump 47 pulled us out again.] Tax harmonization is best embodied by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Global Minimum Tax (GMT) regime imposed on multinational enterprises (MNEs) at a rate of 15 percent. The OECD, an official “United Nations Observer” (i.e., a part of the sprawling, unacknowledged “Deep UN” system) was founded in 1961.

TRUMP 47 RESCUED AMERICA FROM UN TAXATION

As part of his ongoing blizzard of transformative executive orders, Trump issued a memorandum pulling the United States out of the OECD’s global tax agreement, and providing for sanctions against any countries imposing punitive taxes on their own account against U.S. corporations to compensate for American intransigence. Specifically, Trump instructed the treasury secretary to develop protective measures against any country imposing discriminatory or extraterritorial taxes against U.S. firms. This action is another robust example of Trump’s willingness to buck globalist trends, with more than 140 countries having adopted the UN’s global tax agreement without complaint.

As for the ever-evolving movement to bring about global taxes in the name of carbon compliance, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), promulgated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN agency, is slated to become mandatory in 2027. CORSIA, which the Biden administration supported, is technically not a tax but a carbon offset and reduction scheme whereby companies operating international flights will be required to purchase carbon “offsets” (or credits), ostensibly in the service of achieving the much-ballyhooed Agenda 2030 scam of net-zero carbon emissions. Once this mandatory system is in place, of course, it will not be long before its globalist managers proffer a simplified system of global carbon taxes to replace the complicated system of credits. Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord will presumably nullify U.S. participation in CORSIA, but no one seems to know for sure. Fastmarkets has already weighed in on the matter, writing on January 23:

“The withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement has raised questions over the supply of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) Phase 1-eligible credits, with the market somewhat split on whether it will have any effect. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday January 20 to signal the withdrawal of the country from the Paris Agreement for a second time. The process for leaving will take a year, meaning the country will still be bound by the Agreement until early 2026….”

US AIRLINES ARE CONTROLLED BY UN

Meanwhile, U.S. airlines still fall under CORSIA, which is governed by a different United Nations body, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In other words, U.S. airlines, which are already effectively under UN control, may well continue having to comply with CORSIA, unless President Trump or Congress take more robust, explicit measures to withdraw from CORSIA and the ICAO themselves.