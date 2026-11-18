On October 26th, a federal magistrate judge in Pennsylvania held Attorney General Todd Blanche, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Philadelphia field office director in civil contempt. Their offense: ICE re-arrested a detainee two months after a court ordered him released.

In October, the 10th Circuit refused to dismiss a habeas petition, citing a “demonstrated pattern of re-detaining” immigrants who had won in court. In Louisiana, a federal judge held a senior immigration official in contempt after ICE had arrested one man three times.

The Third Circuit had ruled that the man’s three-plus years in detention was too long. But step back and see the larger pattern. Congress, the people’s elected lawmakers, wrote the laws. Federal law says certain aliens “shall be detained.” It says no court may set aside the attorney general’s discretionary decisions on detention or release. It bars courts from hearing claims arising from decisions to execute removal orders. In Jennings v. Rodriguez (2018), the US Supreme Court rebuked lower courts for inventing detention time limits Congress never wrote.

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KRITACHY: Rule of Judges, Not Rule of Law

Yet judges now manage detention case by case. ProPublica counts more than 91,000 immigration habeas petitions. When the executive moves to enforce removal, the judges’ weapon is contempt. How ironic! The officials being threatened are trying to carry out laws the people’s representatives enacted. When unelected judges with life tenure become the final word on whether those laws are enforced, we no longer have the rule of law. We have the rule of judges: a kritarchy.

Thomas Jefferson warned William Charles Jarvis that treating judges as “the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions” is

“a very dangerous doctrine indeed and one which would place us under the despotism of an Oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privileges of their corps.... Their power is the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control.”

Jefferson also objected that judges had “over-stepped their limit by undertaking to command executive officers in the discharge of their executive duties.” And he named the true sovereign: “I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society, but the people themselves.”

America is a republic. The people govern through representatives they can vote out. Judges cannot be voted out. That is why our Constitution gives Congress, not the courts, power to create the lower federal courts and make exceptions to the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction.

The remedy is for Congress to reclaim its authority. It should define plainly when immigration detention may be reviewed, and stop leaving the question to judges. Until it does, the people’s laws will be enforced only at the pleasure of the bench. And there is no greater threat to the Republic than that the people’s will is thwarted by individuals with no constitutional authority to do so. When judges stop enforcing the law, and instead are acting as activists to abrogate the law, they have fundamentally abandoned the purpose of their office.