The Great Society was an ambitious series of policy initiatives, legislation and programs spearheaded by President Lyndon B. Johnson (November 22, 1963 to January 20, 1969) with the main goals of ending poverty, reducing crime and abolishing inequality. At that time, Democrats owned the House, the Senate and the White house. In May 1964, Johnson laid out his agenda for a “Great Society” during a speech at the University of Michigan. With his eye on re-election that year, Johnson set in motion his Great Society, the largest social reform plan in history. It was an abject failure which transferred money from earners who themselves needed it to take care of their families to create a society of fatherless homes and worse: Crime increased. “Abolishing inequality” eventually lead to disastrous DEI policies which divided Americans into tribes based on skin color and taught them to hate each other. AND poverty continued to increase UNTIL Trump 45.^

Below is an article by Shane Harris which appeared in the August issue of AMAC Magazine. Yours truly slightly edited it.

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During his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump made combating government waste, fraud, and abuse a cornerstone of his reelection bid. Just over 18 months into his second term, his administration, along with some enterprising investigative journalists, has uncovered a staggering amount of fraud that has shocked even the most pessimistic critics of runaway government spending.

Now, the challenge shifts from how to identify fraud to how to stop it.

DOGE SETS THE STAGE

The first major signal that the Trump administration was serious about this fight came with the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, better known as DOGE. It is worth remembering the absolute hysteria that accompanied the creation of DOGE, an entity which was famously led by Tesla founder and X owner Elon Musk. Democrats and their allies in the corporate media had full-on meltdowns at the idea that someone might finally look under the hood of the federal bureaucracy and ask basic questions about how trillions of taxpayer dollars are spent. In some cases, the reaction was downright theatrical. Multiple members of Congress physically went to government agencies and demanded to be let in, apparently determined to personally stop DOGE from examining the books. It soon became apparent why they were so worried.

The first major flashpoint was the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Its budget, about $44 billion, is relatively small compared to the overall federal budget. But what DOGE revealed about how USAID was spending that money shocked the conscience and the wallet. One NGO received $1.5 million from USAID to advance “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in Serbia’s workplaces. A group in Ireland received $70,000 to produce a “DEI musical.” Another $2 million went to promote “gender-affirming care” in Guatemala. Some $32,000 went toward the production of a “transgender comic book” in Peru, while another $47,000 went to a “transgender opera” in Colombia. Meanwhile, $6 million went to support Egypt’s tourism industry, and $2.5 million went to Vietnam for electric vehicles.

This was all happening while Americans were struggling to afford gas, groceries, housing, and medical care. Trump moved to shut down USAID, and Democrats responded by insisting that the effort amounted to a constitutional crisis. For millions of Americans, the USAID revelations were an inflection point. Democrats made clear that this was the hill they were willing to die on. At the same time, the country realized for the first time just how bad the problem had become.

MINNESOTA BECOMES THE FIRST DOMINO TO FALL

In late 2025, reporting from City Journal’s Christopher Rufo and independent journalist Nick Shirley put Minnesota at the center of the national fraud conversation and touched off a series of massive scandals involving welfare fraud. First, Rufo reported that Somali migrants had stolen millions of dollars in welfare funds, with some of that money allegedly funneled to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab. As one source told Rufo, “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

Then Shirley released a devastating video exposing massive fraud tied to Somali daycare centers. The scale of the allegations was breathtaking, but just as disturbing was the apparent lack of urgency from state officials before journalists began forcing the issue into public view. The fallout from the scandal was so severe that it even forced Governor Tim Walz to end his reelection bid. Walz faced serious scrutiny because it appeared that his government had retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to expose the fraud rather than aggressively prosecuting the theft of taxpayer dollars.

That may be the most enraging part of this entire story. It is bad enough that fraudsters were stealing money meant for the needy. It is even worse that government officials appeared more interested in protecting the liars, cheats, and thieves than protecting the taxpayers.

THE SCANDAL DEEPENS

Shirley was soon at it again in California, this time investigating serious evidence of hospice fraud. The numbers were staggering. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) found that an astonishing one-third of the nation’s registered hospice providers were based in Los Angeles, despite the area having only 2.5 percent of the nation’s elderly population. CMS ultimately shut down 800 hospices that were charging taxpayers $1.4 billion per year. In one particularly absurd example, there were 500 hospice centers registered in just a three-block radius of the city. Many of those addresses were completely empty offices. Once again, the fraud was so egregious that even California’s Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom, scrambled to make it look like he cared about cleaning it up. But the obvious question remains: How does a fraud scheme of that scale grow so large before the people paid to oversee these programs notice?

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak then blew the lid off another major fraud scandal in Ohio, this time involving the Medicaid program that pays people to care for the elderly. Medicaid was spending $1 billion every year in the Buckeye State alone on “in-home care,” with zero verification that the services listed for those funds were actually being provided. The Ohio scandal points to the damning thread that runs through this entire story. Yes, the fraud is bad. But equally bad is the fact that government officials should have known and apparently did not—or they did know and chose to do nothing about it. For years, conservatives have warned that the welfare state and the sprawling federal bureaucracy were vulnerable to fraud. Democrats called those warnings cruel, conspiratorial, or bigoted. Now, the receipts are piling up.

The Trump administration has also begun looking into fraud in Medicaid’s program for autism. In North Carolina alone, autism therapy payments surged from $6 million in 2021 to a jaw-dropping $660 million in 2025—a staggering increase of 11,000 percent. The administration has also identified enormous levels of fraud in immigration programs, including more than 10,000 cases in student work programs. Look hard enough at any government program, it seems, and there is sure to be an astonishing amount of fraud. Again and again, the pattern is obvious. Red flags are everywhere. Yet somehow, it seems the Trump administration is the first to bother asking basic questions.

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT

For years, politicians in both parties have talked about reducing waste, fraud, and abuse. It has become one of the great clichés of American politics. Every candidate says it. Few do anything meaningful about it—but Trump is different. He has tasked Vice President JD Vance with overseeing efforts to identify and stop fraud. Working in coordination with him, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has already secured dozens of guilty pleas and is prosecuting more than 8,000 active fraud cases. The DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, which Trump created earlier this year, took enforcement action in fraud schemes totaling $340 million in just the first week after its creation. were exposed only because people on the inside were willing to speak up.

Trump’s readiness to name names and shut off the spigot of federal money is precisely why Democrats are so angry about his anti-fraud efforts. Fraud is not just a financial problem for them but also a political problem. The modern left’s entire operational model depends on telling Americans that the government needs more money, more power, more programs, and more bureaucrats. Every fraud scandal exposes the rot at the center of that argument.

SAFEGUARDING THE FUTURE

What the Trump administration has exposed is no small thing. This is not petty waste or harmless bureaucratic inefficiency but a massive, industrial-scale fraud operation to the tune of billions of dollars per year, stolen from American taxpayers and diverted away from the people these programs were created to help. Exposing this matters for the truth, but it also matters for restoring Americans’ faith that their government is capable of serving rather than exploiting them. Fraud corrodes public trust, makes working Americans feel like suckers for paying taxes, and makes honest beneficiaries feel like they are trapped inside broken systems. It makes people resent programs that, when properly run, really do serve people in need.

Stopping fraud is not an attack on these programs. It is how we save them. The question now is whether Washington DC will institutionalize these changes. Will the next president simply allow things to go back to the way they were? Will bureaucrats wait out the Trump administration and quietly reopen the floodgates for the fraudsters? Or will Congress finally step up and pass reforms that make this kind of theft far more difficult to commit? Americans work too hard to have their tax dollars stolen. The era of blank checks, empty offices, fake providers, and bureaucratic indifference must end. Trump has started that fight. Now the rest of the country’s leaders must prevent any backsliding—and American voters must hold them accountable.

Follow me on X @DianeLGruber.

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