AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
35m

It is dawning upon people that every government program, no matter what its stated purpose, is a doorway to essentially unlimited fraud, and that probably much if not most of the $37 trillion national debt is due to that fraud. The numbers everywhere are so staggering that it's hard to grasp how much of our published national GDP and how much of our published state GDPs are due to the fraud. How many Minnesota Somali-owned luxury houses, luxury cars, iPhones, etc. would never have been constructed or purchased if not for the billions of federal dollars contributed by taxpaying suckers nationwide? We'll probably never know. The amazing thing is that it somehow took until Nick Shirley in 2025 before anyone at the federal level even bothered to even check whether the barn door was open. Minnesota's Biggest Criminals Run The State: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/minnesotas-biggest-criminals-run

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Sam Raney's avatar
Sam Raney
1h

These people seem clueless!

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