Biden/Harris did not invent the massive, oppressive bureaucracy in Washington DC; however, they expanded it & used it, like no White House before then, to abuse the American people. DC bureaucrats have an attitude problem. They have marinated in the DC bubble, living off the labors of We The People

Candidate Donald J. Trump promised to start dispersing, on Day One, the zillion of federal agencies based in DC across the country. He started the process during Trump 45 and it worked yet, other than FBI Director Patel sending agents back to field offices, we have not heard of Trump 47 resuming this process.

TRUMP 45 AND THE GREAT EXODUS

In 2020, President Trump moved the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to Grand Junction, Colorado, almost 2,000 miles west. The move was initially billed as a way to get agency staffers closer to the lands they’re responsible for and to save money. Former officials from Trump 45 argue the move boosted efficiency and attracted job applicants who weren’t interested in moving to DC, where the cost of living is much higher. Some BLM staffers even told reporters that the move allowed them to form better relationships with local government officials more familiar with the vast areas of public lands overseen by the agency, the vast majority of which are in the western part of the country.

Rather than make the move, many long-time swamp critters simply quit the agency. Of the 176 BLM staff who were told to relocate, only 41 did. Americans living in the Colorado took over their jobs. The others either retired early, moved into other government positions, or quit the federal government. In other words, lifetime bureaucrats left: Talk about draining the Swamp! Trump 45 also moved two of the USDA’s research departments to Kansas City, Missouri, with similar results. Some might argue that this was a successful trial run for Trump 47.

Schedule F reclassified many lifetime bureaucrats into employees who serve at the president’s pleasure, thus making them easier to fire. Reclassifying thousands of federal employees through Schedule F, the executive order from Trump 45, may be the ultimate plan for trimming the government’s fat, but it’s far from the president’s only tool.

33.26% EXTRA PAY IN DC!!!!

There are benefits to moving federal agencies out of DC, beyond simply pushing Deep State bureaucrats to quit. Trey Trainor, commissioner of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) from June 5, 2020 to October 3, 2025, argues the FEC should head for Texas. In a piece published by the Daily Caller shortly after the November 2024 election, Trainor argues it would cut costs, boost morale, and increase transparency.

“Currently, FEC employees receive a locality pay adjustment of 33.26%, simply due to the agency’s location in Washington, D.C. This premium is meant to offset the high cost of living in the D.C. area,” he explained. “While D.C. may be a hub for political activity, it is an expensive place to operate, and this extra pay is an unnecessary burden on taxpayers. Meanwhile, the nature of the FEC’s work has changed dramatically, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, which altered the way government agencies conduct business.”

Trainor explained that many FEC employees already work remotely for most of the week, with only occasional in-person days in the office, and that the agency is more efficient for it. Since fewer people actually have to spend the day in the office, the move wouldn’t be as disruptive to operations as many Deep Staters argue. “Relocating the agency to Odessa would not only cut out the need for costly locality pay but would also significantly lower operational expenses, saving taxpayers millions of dollars annually – funds that could be redirected to more productive uses,” he concluded.

Trainor also argued that the move to Odessa would decentralize the federal government, “allowing employees to choose a location that suits their preferred lifestyle, which is crucial for morale.” Furthermore, it would “bring the government closer to the people,” a crucial task for an agency all about transparency. “It’s time to stop asking if we can afford to make this move and start asking if we can afford not to,” Trainor wrote. “The future of government is here – and it is not tied to Washington, D.C.”

TIME TO “SHATTER THE DEEP STATE”

Trump promised on the campaign trail to move 100,000 or more federal jobs out of the capital, dispersing the federal government around the nation and opening up more opportunities for “patriots who love America.” In one campaign video, he declared: “This is how I will shatter the Deep State.”

President Trump certainly has his work cut out for him. The Biden Regime worked hard to “Trump-proof” these roles against the coming return of Schedule F. He also reopened the DC offices Trump closed which, for any employees ordered back to the Swamp, meant even more disruption.

In the short term, relocating federal agencies out of the heart of the DC Swamp and scattering them around the nation can be a viable workaround from Biden’s scheme, even if it does bring a bit of chaos in the beginning. In the long term, however, it will actually cut costs, increase efficiency, and help keep everyone honest.

What are you waiting for, Mr. Trump!!!!