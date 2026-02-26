In a landmark vote on February 11th, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act), delivering a victory for election security and constitutional governance. The bill, backed by President Donald Trump, passed 218-213, with unanimous Republican support and one Democrat (Henry Cuellar of Texas) joining in favor. It now awaits Senate action, where it faces the usual filibuster obstacles from those who prefer open borders and diluted sovereignty, that is: Democrats who are screaming that blacks are not capable of obtaining documentation to prove that they are American citizens.

At its core, the SAVE America Act amends the Motor Voter Act, requiring documentary proof of US citizenship such as a passport, birth certificate, naturalization papers, or a REAL ID-compliant document explicitly indicating citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. It mandates a valid photo ID at the polls and directs states to cross-check voter rolls against the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to identify and remove non-citizens.

Provisions, however, may not take effect immediately upon enactment, due to individual states requiring time to adjust their particular voter systems to bring them into alignment with the new protocols. Advocates hope that this will close loopholes that have long allowed self-attestation under penalty of perjury to serve as the only barrier to non-citizen registration.

COMMON SENSE

This is not radical. Of the 195 countries on Earth, 176 require valid ID to vote. Moreover, our precious US Constitution reserves the franchise to American citizens. Yet for years, federal law has permitted states to register voters based on a mere checkbox and signature, which blue states such as Washington have been doing for decades now. In an era of record illegal immigration, the risk of non-citizen voting is no longer theoretical. Welfare offices are forcing foreign nationals to register to vote as a condition of obtaining welfare benefits. Multiple investigations and audits have uncovered non-citizens on voter rolls in sanctuary jurisdictions, while lax enforcement has allowed millions of unvetted individuals into the country. The SAVE America Act is touted to restore the fundamental principle that only Americans decide American elections.

Public support is overwhelming. Polls show 80 percent or more of voters, including strong majorities of Democrats, Hispanics, and black Americans, favor photo ID and citizenship verification. States that have implemented similar measures, such as Georgia’s voter ID law, saw record turnout and increased confidence in results, not suppression. Claims that the bill burdens married women (due to name changes) or minorities ignore reality, for states already accommodate name changes for driver’s licenses and passports. Critics’ “disenfranchisement” rhetoric is the same tired playbook used against every security reform, from Georgia’s ID law to basic border enforcement.

REVISED

This legislation builds on the original SAVE Act, which passed the House in 2025 but stalled in the Senate. This updated version strengthens safeguards by incorporating photo ID nationwide and mandatory DHS database checks which are tools that election officials in compliant states already use effectively. It also rejects the honor-system approach that has left the republic vulnerable to foreign influence and domestic subversion.

Democrats and allied left-wing organizations have laughingly denounced the bill as “Jim Crow 2.0,” but in fact, for every non-citizen voting, that constitutes the erasure of a lawful American vote which represents disenfranchisement of legal US citizens on a scale that dwarfs anything that Democrats ever did to blacks during the Jim Crow era.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS

It’s also important to remember that none of these measures solve an underlying problem. The US Census Bureau counts all residents of the United States, including foreigners in the country illegally, for the decennial census apportionment of seats in the House of Representatives and Electoral College votes. Journalist Peter Schweizer commented:“Illegal immigrants don’t need to vote to effect elections [sic]. Congressional seats are apportioned based on population and that currently includes illegal immigrants. California has ELEVEN more congressional seats because of this.”^

^ Of the 52 Congressional Districts, eight are currently held by Republicans. After recent gerrymandering, Democrats hope to reduce that to five. Forty percent of Californians are registered Republicans, but corrupt Democrats have devised a scheme to prevent these Americans from electing congressmen/women.