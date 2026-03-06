Rolling on the floor, laughing at this meme. Michael Savage and I were wondering where we would be today had Harris/Walz won in 2024. Below is just a brief, incomplete list of the hell Americans and America would be living under right now had Kamala Harris and Tim Walz won in 2024.

The Chinese Communist Party would have been inside the White House, both physically via VP Tim Walz and ideologically. China would have invaded Taiwan.

During the four years of Biden/Harris, 21 million illegal aliens arrived. Some walked across the southern border and some he flew in. Some used the CBP app the Biden Regime created so their welfare benefits were waiting for them when they arrived. Of course, this massive invasion would have continued had Harris/Walz been sworn in on January 20, 2025. We would now have over five million additional “newcomers.”

Higher taxes on everything, including on taxing personal homes that you have not sold.

Escalation of the legal & illegal transfer of YOUR tax dollars to Democrats’ cronies. The fraud industrial complex which has recently come to light in MN, CA, ME, WA, MA, OR and other blue states would expand. Just one example: The Department of Health & Human Services’ Office of Inspector General recently participated with key state & federal law enforcement partners in the 2025 health care fraud takedown. This investigation resulted in the arrests of 324 defendants who stole over $14.6 Billion making this the biggest health insurance fraud in DOJ history, doubling the high of $6 Billion. Trump 47 has created the War on Fraud department and put VP Vance in charge of it.

The police would have been defunded across America.

Deficit spending under Biden/Harris: The Congressional Budget Office reported that, for fiscal year 2024, they spent $1.8 Trillion dollars MORE than they received in revenue, money earned by We The People. This makes them by far the biggest deficit spender, by far, of ALL presidential administrations. The Government Accountability Office reports that their four-year deficit was $7.65 Trillion, roughly 50% more than Trump 45’s deficit of $5.56 Trillion which included the $3.3 spent during the Covid Pandemic. Harris/Walz would have pushed America into bankruptcy.

$10 per gallon gasoline.

Even more criminals, especially illegal aliens, would have been released on the streets.

Speech controls would have been put in place, including shutting down “X” FKA Twitter.

Gun restrictions would have been enacted by Harris/Walz making it easier for China to invade.

Reparations to “blacks” who were never slaves.

Defunding of ICE so that illegals and drug cartels have free rein.

They would have imprisoned Donald J. Trump.

Socialized medicine where faceless, nameless bureaucrats decide who lives and who dies.

Outlawing gas-powered vehicles, forcing Americans into public transportation. Those who could afford them, who have Electric Vehicles.

The administration would have installed even more transgender indoctrination in public schools and created “hate crimes” for anyone who openly objected.

More DEI hires to continue the decline of qualified employees in government and private industry. Just one example: Of all the airline crashes over the last few years, a disproportionate number involved female and minority pilots.

Military recruitment would have plunged even lower.

They would have packed the US Supreme Court with 16 justices tipping it toward radical, lunatic Left ideology.

They would have made Washington DC and Puerto Rico into states, giving the US Senate four more Democrat senators.

Republican voters & politicians would be facing criminal charges.

Outlaw cash, replacing it with government-programmed digital currency which was totally controlled by federal politicians and bureaucrats.

Iran would now have nuclear weapons under Harris/Walz. Following the Obama/Biden and Biden/Harris example, Harris/Walz would likely have given Iran billions of dollars to fund development of nuclear weapons.

The Electoral College would have been eliminated.

Record high murders and record high crime of all types.

Peaceful pro-life protesters would continue being persecuted.

Continued transfer of American sovereignty over to the United Nations without congressional approval.

Nationwide mail-in voting expanding the non-citizen vote, the cemetery vote, ghost votes & multi-voting. ID would have been prohibited and if a voter registration clerk asked if the voter was a citizen he/she would be arrested and charged with a hate crime. We would never have had another Republican president and very few senators and congressmen.

Drug cartels would be controlling small cities.

Taxpayer funded health care and housing for illegal aliens would have skyrocketed.

THIS IS NOT A COMPLETE LIST OF THE CONTINUING DESTRUCTION UNDER HARRIS/WALZ. I INVITED MY READERS TO ADD TO THIS LIST IN THE COMMENT SECTION.

