Timothy McVeigh

After Timothy McVeigh bombed the federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, he was stopped by a state trooper 90 minutes later and 65 miles north in another county, when the trooper noticed McVeigh’s car did not have license plates. Say what? The trooper discovered he was carrying a concealed weapon and booked him into jail on weapons and traffic charges. At that moment, the police had no idea who he was or that he was responsible for the bombing.

While McVeigh was sitting in the Noble County jail on those minor charges, federal investigators quickly traced the axle and vehicle identification number (VIN) of the bombed Ryder truck to a rental agency in Kansas. That led them to an employee who identified McVeigh. The FBI formally identified him as a primary suspect and placed a federal hold on him two days after his arrest, just as he was about to post bail and be released.

Ilhan Omar

Four-term Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her father (both Somali Nationals) lied on their immigration and naturalization paperwork when they became American citizens in October 2000. She is one of 435 House members. THAT is a lot of people. As you are reading this, I ask you to pause for a moment to see if you can name even 20 House members off the top of your head. But, prior to reading this article, I bet you were well acquainted with Ilhan Omar.

Omar stands out for her hatred of America and Americans. She can’t pass by a microphone without spewing her hatred. These last eight years, hardly a week went by that she did not openly show her disdain for the country who took her, her father, her siblings in as refugees and paid for her education.

NOW, she is under investigation and may be denaturalized & deported like we denaturalized & deported Nazis.^

The Moral: If you have committed crimes, don’t bring attention to yourself.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Muslims vs Islamists Diane L. Gruber · Sep 8 In my articles I sometimes refer to “Islamists” because they are one of the biggest threats to Americans and America in this century. The primary difference between a Muslim and an Islamist is that the former is a person who practices a religion and the later is a person who follows or exercises a political ideology of dominance over all non-Muslims. Al… Read full story