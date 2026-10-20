Timothy McVeigh
After Timothy McVeigh bombed the federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995, he was stopped by a state trooper 90 minutes later and 65 miles north in another county, when the trooper noticed McVeigh’s car did not have license plates. Say what? The trooper discovered he was carrying a concealed weapon and booked him into jail on weapons and traffic charges. At that moment, the police had no idea who he was or that he was responsible for the bombing.
While McVeigh was sitting in the Noble County jail on those minor charges, federal investigators quickly traced the axle and vehicle identification number (VIN) of the bombed Ryder truck to a rental agency in Kansas. That led them to an employee who identified McVeigh. The FBI formally identified him as a primary suspect and placed a federal hold on him two days after his arrest, just as he was about to post bail and be released.
Ilhan Omar
Four-term Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her father (both Somali Nationals) lied on their immigration and naturalization paperwork when they became American citizens in October 2000. She is one of 435 House members. THAT is a lot of people. As you are reading this, I ask you to pause for a moment to see if you can name even 20 House members off the top of your head. But, prior to reading this article, I bet you were well acquainted with Ilhan Omar.
Omar stands out for her hatred of America and Americans. She can’t pass by a microphone without spewing her hatred. These last eight years, hardly a week went by that she did not openly show her disdain for the country who took her, her father, her siblings in as refugees and paid for her education.
NOW, she is under investigation and may be denaturalized & deported like we denaturalized & deported Nazis.^
The Moral: If you have committed crimes, don’t bring attention to yourself.
Check me out on X @dianelgruber.
^The US government initiated legal proceedings against 137 individuals out of thousands of suspected war criminals believed to have entered the country after World War II. Over 100 individuals were stripped of their US citizenship (denaturalization), and a large majority of those ended up being removed, deported, or leaving the country voluntarily before final expulsion. The last such deportation occurred in February 2021, when the United States deported Friedrich Karl Berger, a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard living in Tennessee, back to Germany.
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"If you have committed crimes, don't bring attention to yourself." That's wise advice, but to understand Ilhan Omar's mindset in ignoring it you must understand her district (Minnesota CD5), which is essentially Minneapolis, or "Minne-hopeless", as I call it. For people like us, that takes some doing.
Minneapolis is run by criminals for the benefit of criminals. There are two major types of fraud here. One is the federal-benefits fraud that Nick Shirley exposed, committed primarily by Ilhan's countrymen, who until recently made a point of publicly flaunting their wealth. The other is the more widespread and nationally common tax evasion committed by (probably most) corporations here, which is the hiring of illegal aliens; there are probably few businesses here, from the largest to the smallest, who don't participate in this. Beyond the fraud is the business of supplying Minnesota's tens of thousands of hardcore addicts with hard drugs (fentanyl, meth, heroin, coke) and hundreds of thousands more with THC in one form or another.
The Democrat Party (here named "DFL") understands our urban population, which I divide into three categories: criminals, addicts, and useful idiots. The criminals and addicts dominate the popular culture totally; those who aren't in these groups have family members, friends, and business associates who are. The criminality is so baked into the culture that the average Minnesotan doesn't even notice it; it's like fish in water.
Ilhan was elected by a population that is heavily invested in criminality and depravity. Criminality, especially the "soft" kind (like hiring illegals) is so baked into the urban Minnesotan's mindset that it simply doesn't bother anyone. Minnesotans consider it their birthright; the idea that anyone would have a problem with it does not occur to them. When some external force publicly exposes or opposes it, our city folk are furious. All the folk heroes here (George Floyd, Renee Good, Alex Pretti) are people who died opposing law enforcement. All the little shopkeepers here sporting "ICE OUT" signs in their windows are brazenly-open advocates for the tax fraud they're committing. So Ilhan Omar perfectly represents the people and the culture in her district. Criminality here is a virtue; she simply can't grasp why anyone could have a problem with it. The economy here, both legal and illegal, runs on it.
I've written a set of articles to help the outside world understand all this. Rather than post links here, I've listed time titles you can look for while scrolling my Substack. The first two are about the illegal aliens. The second two are about the federal benefits fraud. The last two are about the drugs.
"Who Is Really Behind our Illegal Immigration?"
"Ever Defiant in Minnesota"
"Minnesota's biggest criminals run the state"
"Fooled Again in Minnesota"
"Understanding Minneapolis Voters"
"Democrats and the Cartels"