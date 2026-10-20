AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
6dEdited

"If you have committed crimes, don't bring attention to yourself." That's wise advice, but to understand Ilhan Omar's mindset in ignoring it you must understand her district (Minnesota CD5), which is essentially Minneapolis, or "Minne-hopeless", as I call it. For people like us, that takes some doing.

Minneapolis is run by criminals for the benefit of criminals. There are two major types of fraud here. One is the federal-benefits fraud that Nick Shirley exposed, committed primarily by Ilhan's countrymen, who until recently made a point of publicly flaunting their wealth. The other is the more widespread and nationally common tax evasion committed by (probably most) corporations here, which is the hiring of illegal aliens; there are probably few businesses here, from the largest to the smallest, who don't participate in this. Beyond the fraud is the business of supplying Minnesota's tens of thousands of hardcore addicts with hard drugs (fentanyl, meth, heroin, coke) and hundreds of thousands more with THC in one form or another.

The Democrat Party (here named "DFL") understands our urban population, which I divide into three categories: criminals, addicts, and useful idiots. The criminals and addicts dominate the popular culture totally; those who aren't in these groups have family members, friends, and business associates who are. The criminality is so baked into the culture that the average Minnesotan doesn't even notice it; it's like fish in water.

Ilhan was elected by a population that is heavily invested in criminality and depravity. Criminality, especially the "soft" kind (like hiring illegals) is so baked into the urban Minnesotan's mindset that it simply doesn't bother anyone. Minnesotans consider it their birthright; the idea that anyone would have a problem with it does not occur to them. When some external force publicly exposes or opposes it, our city folk are furious. All the folk heroes here (George Floyd, Renee Good, Alex Pretti) are people who died opposing law enforcement. All the little shopkeepers here sporting "ICE OUT" signs in their windows are brazenly-open advocates for the tax fraud they're committing. So Ilhan Omar perfectly represents the people and the culture in her district. Criminality here is a virtue; she simply can't grasp why anyone could have a problem with it. The economy here, both legal and illegal, runs on it.

I've written a set of articles to help the outside world understand all this. Rather than post links here, I've listed time titles you can look for while scrolling my Substack. The first two are about the illegal aliens. The second two are about the federal benefits fraud. The last two are about the drugs.

"Who Is Really Behind our Illegal Immigration?"

"Ever Defiant in Minnesota"

"Minnesota's biggest criminals run the state"

"Fooled Again in Minnesota"

"Understanding Minneapolis Voters"

"Democrats and the Cartels"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture