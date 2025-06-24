This is the voice of just one Iranian; however, I believe the great majority of the Iranian people agree with her. They remember the freedoms they enjoyed before the Islamic tyrants took over in 1979.

Share

Just after American bombs took out three nuclear sites, a man asked his aunt if she was afraid. She answered: “We don’t want war. But tonight, knowing that the men who’ve held us hostage for forty-six years, who’ve ransacked our country, raped and killed our daughters and executed our men for asking for their basic human rights, are finally getting what they deserve—that brings me peace.”