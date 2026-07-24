We Desperately Need Election Reform: The Chinese Communist Party Created Fake Ballots For Biden In 2020
Building The Golden Age Of America
The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining how Muslims have persecuted the Christians in Syria so horribly there are very few left. In Iran, the Ayatollahs, who are Arabs, are persecuting other Muslims, who are Persians. Our second president, John Adams, said the whole constitution rests on the Second Amendment for if you cannot defend your rights, you have no rights. Persians don’t have the Second Amendment so they have no rights. The Ayatollahs have slaughtered about 50,000 Persians so far this year.
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Diane explains how the statistics show very clearly that there was massive cheating during the 2020 presidential election. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. The Chinese Communist Party created a “data exploitation unit” so they could study all the election & voter data they had hacked or bought. Did some of the Blue States sell their data to the CCP? As far back as 2018 the CIA knew that China was interfering in our elections in multiple ways, including paying American journalists to write negative things about Trump during his first term. Are they still doing that? The CIA intentionally hid this information from President Trump. Trump’s Team will continue some of the investigations that Biden shut down, and they will prosecute anyone who broke the law.
Steve explains some of the ways Democrats have been cheating in elections for over two decades. Since the 2000 presidential election debacle, Florida reformed their election process in four ways. Many third world nations have more secure elections that the USA. George advised us that some third world countries require voters to have photo ID and, when they vote, they dip their thumb in ink that will not come off for four days. Also, they don’t have election WEEK or election MONTH, like California & other Blue States, they have election DAY.
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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 21st. This retired Oregon attorney joined, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney also joined via phone from his in-laws farm in central Illinois. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
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Election reform is not optional. It is the price of remaining a country. Photo ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, transparent counting, clean voter rolls, chain of custody, one Election Day, strict limits on mail voting, and real penalties for fraud are not radical. They are basic republican hygiene. Third-world countries manage inked thumbs and same-day voting while American blue states run election month, ballot harvesting, mystery delays, and machine-driven opacity. The ruling-class machine calls reform “suppression” because chaos benefits the people who learned to work the chaos. Americans deserve elections China cannot penetrate, bureaucrats cannot hide, and citizens can actually trust.
This is the reason for the machines. They counted quick enough to tell the vote counters how many counterfeit ballots they need to swing the election to their side. Then they can use them to print the ballots they need or not print the votes they don't want. Remember Arizona, the paper didn't fit in the print parameters of the printer. The printer problems just happened to be in all the red areas of Maicopa County. We also need to get rid of all theses massive vote counting centers. Before machines everything was taken care of by small precincts and counting happened quickly. Signature checks as soon as you signed in. This was Arizona by the way. If you centralize, control by bad actors can happen. If you have smaller precincts it's harder to control the process. Centralized, one person can have a greater impact. Good article.