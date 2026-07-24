The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with George explaining how Muslims have persecuted the Christians in Syria so horribly there are very few left. In Iran, the Ayatollahs, who are Arabs, are persecuting other Muslims, who are Persians. Our second president, John Adams, said the whole constitution rests on the Second Amendment for if you cannot defend your rights, you have no rights. Persians don’t have the Second Amendment so they have no rights. The Ayatollahs have slaughtered about 50,000 Persians so far this year.

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Diane explains how the statistics show very clearly that there was massive cheating during the 2020 presidential election. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. The Chinese Communist Party created a “data exploitation unit” so they could study all the election & voter data they had hacked or bought. Did some of the Blue States sell their data to the CCP? As far back as 2018 the CIA knew that China was interfering in our elections in multiple ways, including paying American journalists to write negative things about Trump during his first term. Are they still doing that? The CIA intentionally hid this information from President Trump. Trump’s Team will continue some of the investigations that Biden shut down, and they will prosecute anyone who broke the law.

Steve explains some of the ways Democrats have been cheating in elections for over two decades. Since the 2000 presidential election debacle, Florida reformed their election process in four ways. Many third world nations have more secure elections that the USA. George advised us that some third world countries require voters to have photo ID and, when they vote, they dip their thumb in ink that will not come off for four days. Also, they don’t have election WEEK or election MONTH, like California & other Blue States, they have election DAY.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 21st. This retired Oregon attorney joined, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney also joined via phone from his in-laws farm in central Illinois. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.