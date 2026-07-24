AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Election reform is not optional. It is the price of remaining a country. Photo ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, transparent counting, clean voter rolls, chain of custody, one Election Day, strict limits on mail voting, and real penalties for fraud are not radical. They are basic republican hygiene. Third-world countries manage inked thumbs and same-day voting while American blue states run election month, ballot harvesting, mystery delays, and machine-driven opacity. The ruling-class machine calls reform “suppression” because chaos benefits the people who learned to work the chaos. Americans deserve elections China cannot penetrate, bureaucrats cannot hide, and citizens can actually trust.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
12m

This is the reason for the machines. They counted quick enough to tell the vote counters how many counterfeit ballots they need to swing the election to their side. Then they can use them to print the ballots they need or not print the votes they don't want. Remember Arizona, the paper didn't fit in the print parameters of the printer. The printer problems just happened to be in all the red areas of Maicopa County. We also need to get rid of all theses massive vote counting centers. Before machines everything was taken care of by small precincts and counting happened quickly. Signature checks as soon as you signed in. This was Arizona by the way. If you centralize, control by bad actors can happen. If you have smaller precincts it's harder to control the process. Centralized, one person can have a greater impact. Good article.

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