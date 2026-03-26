AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Enough of the semantic games. If citizenship is obtained by fraud, it’s void—strip it, no mercy. And yes, that logic extends further than the political class wants to admit. When people game the system to manufacture “birthright” status as a legal shield, that’s not sacred—it’s exploitation. The Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was never meant to reward bad-faith manipulation of U.S. law. If the foundation is fraudulent, everything built on top of it should be reexamined aggressively - including anchor babies. Citizenship is a privilege tied to allegiance, not a loophole to be hacked. Fix it legislatively if needed—but stop pretending the status quo isn’t broken.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
3h

We may have the means to denaturalize, but few in government have the will. Our DOJ has been neutered and has succumbed to politics ensuring the demise of the American experiment as more citizens realize the corruption.

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