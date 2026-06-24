AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
3h

Let them all dream in Mexico. Denaturalize and deport all Communists and terrorists.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
13m

Smoking dope? Mental illness and cannabis use go together. Are these people coordinated through organizations? It seems they are fairly sophisticated in their ability to plan attacks.

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