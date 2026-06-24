William Lee Spartacus Falkner, age 21, is unemployed and lives with his grandmother in Belfair, WA. I should say he “lived” with his grandmother while plotting mass political assassinations in Washington DC. He now “lives” in the SeaTac Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, WA. Although he is not the ringleader of this delusional band of would-be terrorists, that honor goes to a DACA beneficiary living in Nebraska, Faulkner is perhaps the most “interesting” given his expertise with drones.

Falkner communicated extensively with Alvarez (ringleader), Thomas, and Eskridge about drone procurement, manufacturing, tactics, and explosives. He discussed with his fellow terrorists drone specifications, including fiber optic cable controls that could not be jammed, sufficient power to carry at least 12 pounds and then later referencing the ability to carry 155mm artillery shells, anti-interference measures such as Faraday lining, and prepositioning drones on rooftops for the event.

Something of a sexual pervert, Faulkner attended a “No Kings” protest/riot in Seattle. I invite my subscribers to watch Brandi Kruse’s video about this young man who was indoctrinated by and recruited by Democrats to willingly give up his future. He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison, and for what?

Share

By my count, this is the 11th mass slaughter plots interrupted by Trump’s Joint Terrorism Task Force which was formed last September.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber