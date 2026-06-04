After demonizing “millionaires” every time they open their mouths, Washington State’s greedy Democrats decided they had gaslit their Useful Idiots enough to pass an income tax bill. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. Within weeks, the Washington Department of Revenue hired 350 new employees to collect this new tax. There are only 21,000 millionaire households in the state. THAT does not require 350 tax agents. Beginning in tax year 2028 EVERY Washingtonian will be required to file a state tax return to PROVE he/she does not earn a million dollars. Bureaucrats and politicians will collect this data and determine how far they will drop down the “income tax deduction:” To $500,000, to $250,000, to $100,000, to $50,000? It will not take long before all but the very, very poor and the “undocumented” will be paying state income taxes. Is THAT why businesses & residents are fleeing NOW?

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REAL ESTATE MARKET IS COLLAPSING

A Seattle real estate broker who has spent two decades watching the city’s condo market from the inside is now raising questions that go far beyond property listings.

Jeff Reynolds, Managing Broker at Compass and founder of Urban Condo Spaces, published a detailed breakdown on LinkedIn laying out what the data is actually saying about Washington State’s economic direction. Reynolds covers more than 215 downtown condo buildings and has walked clients through transactions across the Greater Seattle area for more than 20 years. He said love for the region is exactly why he can no longer stay quiet.

“Something has shifted in Washington,” Reynolds wrote. “Not in the soul of the place. The mountains are still there. The water is still there. The neighborhoods that make this city extraordinary are still there. What has shifted is the policy environment that surrounds all of it, and the data, not the feelings, is starting to tell a story every resident of this state should be paying attention to.”

WASHINGTONIANS LEAVE, TAKING CAPITAL WITH THEM

Reynolds cited the Association of Washington Business 2026 survey, which found that 24 percent of Washington employers are now actively considering relocating out of state, a figure that has nearly tripled in 16 months. Seventy-two percent cite tax burden as their top operating challenge, and 44 to 55 percent of business leaders surveyed said they are personally weighing a move. As MyNorthwest reported, the share of businesses considering departure has tracked almost exactly with the state’s escalating tax agenda.

Reynolds said he sees migration before it shows up in headlines. He described watching it play out in real time in Sammamish, Bellevue, and Medina.

“When supply is constrained and policy adds friction, every new tax announcement does not just take money out of high earners’ pockets,” he wrote. “It triggers a wave of listings. Inventory that should have stayed off the market for another five or ten years suddenly hits all at once, owners taking the gain and moving their tax base somewhere friendlier. The buyers who replace them, when there are buyers, are increasingly from out of state, often paying with capital earned somewhere with lower carrying costs. That is not a real estate market. That is a slow-motion wealth transfer out of our state.”

WASHINGTON’S COMPETITIVE POSITION IS SLIPPING

The Tax Foundation now ranks Washington 45th out of 50 states in its 2026 State Business Tax Climate Index, following capital gains tax implementation and subsequent hikes. The state’s economic outlook rank sits around 38th. Reynolds also flagged the housing supply math, noting that the cost of building a new home in Washington runs roughly 24 percent higher than it needs to be, adding more than $165,000 to the median new home price before a buyer walks in the door.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition puts Washington at just 28 affordable and available rental units for every 100 extremely low-income households. Washington’s high-earning exodus is already accelerating the damage as residents most likely to invest here take their tax base to friendlier states. Reynolds stopped short of writing the state off. He made clear the damage is reversible.

“The data does not say Washington is broken,” he wrote. “It says Washington has been compounding policy choices that quietly tax our most mobile residents, regulate our supply side into a corner, and shift the math for the businesses and builders who used to bet on us by default. The good news is that none of that is permanent. None of it is irreversible. Policy choices got us here. Better policy choices can move us back.”

Yours truly disagrees with Reynolds’ last comment. The Democrats who have been running the State of Washington and the City of Seattle (the last GOP mayor left office in 1969!!!!) for way too long show no signs of letting up on their destructive policies. So long as they believe there remains money & assets to confiscate from Americans, Democrats, their NGO grifters, illegals and various other takers won’t stop until they have bled the state dry.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

Some businesses are not leaving. They are decreasing their workload in light of continuing business tax increases: