With every one of Trump 47’s successes, the Hate Trump Brigade gets angrier & angrier. In recent weeks Democrat politicians have been calling for blood, telling their Useful Idiots they should be willing to “take a bullet” for “the cause,” whatever that is. I attended Seattle Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s Zoom “Resistance” Training, to train Democrats in the use of terrorist tactics to prevent ICE officers from arresting illegal aliens. Based upon the premise that President Trump is a dictator, Jayapal launched these training sessions on April 1st (Ha! That date was appropriate!): “We decided is that we really need to help Americans understand what happens when democracies fall, when dictators take over,” Jayapal explained on MSNBC. Ha! Someone who was elected in a landslide does not fit the definition of a dictator.^ If the Trump Administration was a dictatorship, he would have all the people marching and screaming in the streets arrested and detained indefinitely without trials. Trust me. I lived in a dictatorship.

THE RESISTANCE LAB BY PRAMILA JAYAPAL

This American attended the 7th session held on July 13th. Of course, there was no mention that that date was the first anniversary of when President Donald J. Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. Jayapal praised the Tesla violence and talked about how successful it was in changing perceptions. Yep! She is right about that! She thought these “changed perceptions” helped the “resistance” movement. They didn’t. They only resulted in some of her Useful Idiots getting arrested and staring at 20 years in prison.

After the Zoom attendees listened to Jayapal blather for about 45 minutes, a Marxist professor talked for about 17 minutes. He/she was a typical college professor: I could not tell if he/she was a man or woman. He/she had a female first name, but wore men’s clothing and hairstyle. Non-binary? Then, they broke us into discussion groups for 20 minutes so we could brainstorm ideas how to make life miserable for ICE officers. I wound up with eight people who sounded like they have been very active in Leftist “protesting” over many years.

Both Jayapal and several of the people in my break-out group claimed that some ICE officers have already resigned due to their lunatic tactics. The only resignations I could find online was a handful of ICE employees who did not like Trump and/or didn’t like the change in focus at DHS. They took generous buy outs and left this spring, before the enforcement actions got underway. Virtually everything Jayapal told her Useful Idiots were lies. Likewise, she made no reference to the two Texas ambushes on ICE and Border Patrol Officers, nor did she mention the 14 abused children ICE recently rescued in California. SEE ARTICLE BELOW.

KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA IS A “DISSIDENT”

When we broke into separate groups, chosen by whoever was operating the Zoom system, I was watching eight lunatics parroting various Democrat propaganda and, with hatred dripping from their lips, discussing past and future plans to terrorize ICE officers. One 70-something woman residing in a small town in southern California said she had literally been doing “rallies & marches and rallies & marches” so much these last six months that her group of domestic terrorists had not had a meeting for a long time. She had showed no interest in the rescued children in a pot factory not far from her home, but she was so worried about the adults that were arrested. A 30-something Seattle woman called the human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is being prosecuted for these crimes and more, “a dissident.” Say what?

These fruitcakes truly believe that illegals are being kidnapped by thugs who are dressed up like ICE officers. Kidnapping is a crime. Where is the proof? Who has been arrested for doing this? Where are these “victims?” This must be yet another false narrative that these brain dead cult members have swallowed hook, line and sinker.

TORMENT ICE OFFICERS UNTIL THEY RESIGN

Tormenting ICE officers has two goals: 1) Physically preventing them from arresting illegals and 2) Making life so miserable for them and their families that they resign.

A 70-something man who lives on the Island of Hawaii said: People can throw sand in the gears of each ICE team by 1) Crowding around ICE and yelling at them; 2) If we find that ICE is renting cars or staying at a motels, “we quickly gather there and make their lives a living hell;” 3) Attending city council meeting and demanding that they not allow their police departments to cooperate with ICE; 4) Communicate via Signal, the encrypted app, so that we can’t wind up being charged for aiding & abetting a crime that a member of our group commits; and 5) Follow them to Starbucks, take a photo of their faces when the take off the mask to drink, then post it on social media.

“Most ICE officers don’t live locally, they travel to do their jobs. Building solidarity with local car rental agencies and motels to deny them services or make their work harder, like, you know, if even half of the rental car agencies in your town won’t rent to ICE, if you are in a small, isolated area, if they can’t get a car in your town, what are they going to do? If they can’t get a motel in your town what are they going to do? Just to make their work harder. Anything we can do to make their lives hard, will save lives.” This Useful Idiots is apparently unaware, because she believes Democrats’ propaganda, that NO ILLEGAL ALIENS HAS BEEN KILLED BY ICE.

“If the local car rental companies or motels won’t work with us, we can start a boycott against them. When we know ICE is at a motel, we alert everyone and ICE does not sleep, because we gather and make as much noise as we can, such as honking horns, playing loud music, yelling through blow horns.”

An 80-something lady who lives in West Seattle said they formed their “Indivisible” chapter before the 2016 presidential election and “we have been going ever since.”

NOTE: The same people are protesting against Trump over & over again, at different events with different causes, AKA excuses. Thus, a very, very small percentage of people hate Trump so much that they spend time at “rallies and marches,”or tormenting ICE officers. A study on the east coast found that 80% of the cellphones pinged again & again at multiple events over the course of several months. These protests and riots are not organic.

GIVING ADVICE TO ILLEGALS HOW TO HIDE

The man in Hawaii said his group is teaching illegal aliens various techniques to avoid arrests. I wonder if he bothers to investigate whether or not the people they are helping are convicted murderers, child rapists, etc. One interesting technique that doctors are doing on the Island of Hawaii: Clinics have closed waiting rooms for their patients “because ICE can come in to grab people.” The waiting rooms are now in the back and are private rooms which ICE cannot enter. I wonder if only illegals get to use these rooms, or do they hustle all their patients into the back rooms? Some stores have cards written in Spanish that advise illegals what to do if ICE officers approach them.

As Rep. Jayapal was whining about ICE’s recent arrests of illegal aliens near Los Angeles, she did not mention that they also rescued 14 abused children who were forced to work in a pot factory. THAT would harm the false narrative Democrats are trying so desperately to create. Indeed, during the two-hour Zoom meeting NO ONE mentioned these thrown away children.

^A dictatorship is a form of government where one person or a small group holds absolute power, without the consent of the governed or any meaningful checks and balances on their authority. Dictatorships are characterized by centralized control, suppression of dissent, and limited political freedoms.