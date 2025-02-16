The Marxists in the Washington State Legislature are hard at work this session drafting and filing all kinds of clever bills that chip, chip, chip away at our precious Bill of Rights, our right to elect our county sheriffs, parental rights, and many other rights The Left wants to be transferred to our state overlords.

House Bill 1938 would establish a task force to redesign our state flag, which would likely see the removal of President George Washington’s portrait. According to House Bill 1938, critics view the design as overly complex, and not reflective of Washington state's unique character now that the state is ruled by Progressives, Marxists, Liberals, Leftists, Democrats and various other members of the America-last Cult.

WILL BLACK LIVES MATTER THUGS BE ON FLAG TASK FORCE?

If passed, the bill would pave the way for a Washington State Flag Redesign Committee (AKA task force) that would include representatives from the Washington State Arts Commission, legislators (Democrats) from both the senate and house, the Secretary of State, a historian, designers, cultural leaders, tribal representatives, and citizen representatives from different regions of the state. Rest assured the “cultural leaders” and “citizen representatives” will all come from the Far Left.

The task force would then be tasked with seeking public feedback through outreach to schools, community organizations, and tribes, as well as hosting public forums and online surveys before approving a new design by July 1, 2028, which would then be submitted to voters. Your comments will be ignored unless they support Leftist ideology. Anything “traditional” will be dismissed.

FERGUSON LOVES HATERS

Trust me when I tell you: the task force will consist entirely of members of the Far Left. If they bother to acknowledge the existence of “conservatives” or “traditional Americans” at all, they may put one Christian or one Republican on the task force, whose ideas will be ignored.

I have been attending, via Zoom, two task forces’ meetings: the Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force and the Bias Hotline Task Force. Bob Ferguson set up these task forces last year and chose the members (31 and 23, respectively). There is not one member on either task force who comes from the center or The Right, politically. Indeed, based upon their self-descriptions, they are all proud members of the Far, Far Left. [Look for a future article about the Bias Hotline Task Force.]

The bill is due for a public hearing in Olympia before the House Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations on Tuesday, February 18th. You can “testify” in writing. Or, you can leave a comment for your two state representatives and your state senator using this link.

WILL THE GEORGE ON OUR FLAG REMAIN WASHINGTON?

Will the face of the father of our nation, the first President of the United States, George Washington, be replaced with the face of another George, the career criminal & long time drug addict who died, not in Washington State, but in Minnesota in 2020? Hyperbolic? Attend the meetings of the two above-named task forces and you won’t consider this out of the realm of possibility. Check out another task force selected by Ferguson: