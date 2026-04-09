AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
2h

It looks like Washington is well on the way down the rabbit hole. Every democrat state is following the same playbook. Tax the rich until there are no more rich, and then work your way down the ladder. Target "relief" to designated groups. The campaign promises weren't meant for everyone.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture