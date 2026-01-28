Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank is a constitutional sheriff. If SB 5974 is passed, he will be the first sheriff the Liberals, Progressives, Democrats, Socialists, Marxists and Communists in Olympia drag out of office. He represents over a million Americans and protects them from every unconstitutional oppression dreamed up by Governor Ferguson, AG Brown and their fellow travelers in the legislature. Swank is not the only constitutional sheriff in Washington State. Americans desperately need them.