President Donald J. Trump endorsed Washington State Senate Minority Leader John Braun (R) to defeat two-term incumbent Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) for Washington’s Third Congressional District in April. In September, he also endorsed one-term incumbent Michael Baumgartner (R) against challenger Carmela Conroy (D) to keep his seat in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District.
JOHN BRAUN: CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 3
“It is my Great Honor to endorse Highly Respected State Senator, and brave U.S. Navy Veteran, John Braun, who is running to represent the amazing people of Washington’s 3rd Congressional District,” President Trump said on Truth Social. He continued:
“John is running against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a true Radical Left Extremist with a Track Record that REEKS, and who does not represent the Values of Southwestern Washington. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wants Open Borders, Men playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, Defund the Police, and wants to take away your Second Amendment, meaning, your guns. Sadly, she voted against the Biggest Tax Cut in History, and fought ferociously to knock out Rural Healthcare, a big factor in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
In contrast, John Braun fights tirelessly to Advance Pro Growth Policies, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, and Prioritize CLEAN AIR, CLEAN WATER, AND CLEAN SOIL FOR ALL WASHINGTONIANS. In Congress, John will work hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Great Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.
John Braun has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Washington’s 3rd Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”
JOHN BRAUN, IN HIS OWN WORDS
As a candidate, Braun has focused more on “pocketbook issues like tax cuts and affordability than on ‘culture war’ topics,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported in July. He said, his two biggest priorities would be to keep the federal income tax rate low and promote energy production to keep prices down. “Don’t just talk about small businesses,” he said, per OPB. “How do you actually make it better for them? You make it by helping keep their costs low.”
Braun told the outlet that he agrees with Trump’s policies, including preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon. He parts ways with the president when it comes to tariffs, as tariffs on aluminum caused prices to go up with Braun’s business.^ “While I wholeheartedly support the desire to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., I don’t think it’s as simple as changing the tariff in some cases,” Braun told OPB.
Braun earned a Naval ROTC scholarship to the University of Washington, graduating in 1989 with a degree in electrical engineering. He was commissioned as a Navy officer and entered the submarine force, beginning a 31-year military career that would span seven years of active duty and more than two decades in the Navy Reserve.
Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez’s seat is considered one of the best pickup chances for the GOP this fall.
MICHAEL BAUMGARTNER: CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 5
President Donald J. Trump reiterated his “complete and total endorsement” for Congressman Michael Baumgartner in a video posted to the president’s social media site, Truth Social. In the video recorded from the Oval Office, Trump called Baumgartner a “tremendous guy,” a “spectacular person” and said the congressman was a pivotal vote for the 2025 tax cuts and spending package, the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”
“Really, he did a record job and everybody’s talking about him, he’s respected down there,” the president said. “And one of the things he fought the hardest for is U.S. border security, where we have the strongest border that we’ve ever had. And he was a strong supporter for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security for our great seniors. He is a winner.”
The endorsement is not new. Trump took to social media to praise Baumgartner in November and again just before the August primary, saying at the time that the congressman had his “Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election.” Trump continued:
“Carmela Conroy is a far-left Democrat who is on the same side as the left-wing lunatics in Olympia who created brand new state income taxes all over the place,” Trump said. “Carmela would give you the largest tax hike in history, and she’s very proud about it – I don’t get it, but she’s very proud.”
Within hours of when the video was published, Conroy seized the opportunity to ask supporters to donate to her campaign. “Trump knows this seat is in play,” the Conroy campaign underscored in a fundraising email. “He never gets involved in races until the GOP is in real trouble – and that’s why he’s paying attention to Eastern Washington today.”
As he headed to a debate in Walla Walla, Baumgartner wrote in a text that he appreciated the president’s support and was proud of the work highlighted in the endorsement video.
“President Trump is correct that an income tax would be terrible for the state of Washington and that Carmela Conroy is wrong to support the state income tax and other tax increases,” Baumgartner wrote, referring to his opponent’s support for the state’s first ever tax on income.
In her role as chair of the Spokane County chapter of the Democratic Party, Conroy supported the first ever state income tax bill which passed earlier this year. She ran for Washington's 5th congressional district against Republican Michael Baumgartner in 2024 after Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R) declined to run for re-election, losing in a landslide 60.6%–39.3%.
Check me out on X @dianelgruber.
^In 1986, Jack and Linda Braun, along with sons Jim and John, founded Braun Northwest in Chehalis Washington, which John now owns and operates.
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Curiosity got the better of me. I wanted to know how many registered voters there are in Washington’s 8th Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Kim Schrier since 2019.
Until 2019, it was a Republican held district.
Duckduckgo.com Search Engine:
QUESTION: How many registered voters in Washington's 8th Congressional District?
Duckduckgo.com Search Assistant:
RESPONSE: “Sorry, no relevant information was found in our search.”
QUESTION: Why?
RESPONSE: Search Assistant:
“Washington Attorney General Nick Brown successfully defended the state's decision to refuse access to private voter information, stating that the demand from the U.S. Department of Justice violated both state and federal law. The federal lawsuit seeking this information was dismissed by a federal judge, marking a significant victory for voter privacy in Washington.”
But then there’s this:
Washington Voter Registration Database Extract
OSOS Home: Washington Voter Registration Database Extract
* The Voter Registration Database (VRDB) is a comprehensive list of all active registered voters, including the current year and previous year of voting history and district/precinct information.
* The VRDB is updated at the beginning of each month, and in most cases, by the end of the first business day.
* Files are provided in a delimited CSV format and, due in part to their size, may require specialized database management software and technical expertise to access and analyze.
* Requests for the VRDB made below can take up to five business days to be fulfilled; in most cases, the request is satisfied immediately.
Perhaps the clever people at the Federal Department of Justice can access the information they’re seeking by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website.
More answers from Duckduckgo.com: Washington’s 8th Congressional District Representative Kimberly Merle Schrier; born August 23, 1968 is an American politician who has served as the U.S. representative for Washington's 8th congressional district since 2019. She is a member of the Democratic Party.
Her district includes the suburbs east of Seattle, and extends across the Cascade Range to rural areas in central Washington, as well as the cities of Wenatchee and Ellensburg.
QUESTION: What are the implications of the January 3, 2023 redrawn boundaries for Washington's 8th congressional district?
RESPONSE: “The January 3, 2023 boundaries for Washington's 8th congressional district reflect a shift that includes parts of eastern King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, as well as areas across the Cascade Range, which may impact representation and resource allocation in these regions. This redistricting aims to address population changes and ensure fair representation in Congress.”
QUESTION: 8th District population?
RESPONSE: “The population of Washington's 8th congressional district in 2024 is approximately 794,910.
Key Demographics
* Area: 7,359.70 square miles
* Urban vs. Rural Distribution:
* Urban: 83.4%
* Rural: 16.6%
"The figure I gave—794,910—is an estimate of the district’s 2024 population, not the number of people who voted. In the 2024 House race, 416,277 votes were cast: Kim Schrier received 224,607 (54.0%), and Carmen Goers received 190,675 (45.8%).”
But still no answer to how many registered voters there are in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.
Interesting. Very interesting
Another excellent article, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!
Hopefully Americans have had enough of the Democrat and RINO intentional destruction of America through their constant taxing schemes, insane social engineering programs that always make things FAR worse, and their rampant corruption of their criminal conspiracies where they steal vast sums of money to become wealthy while Americans become less prosperous and the quality of life here continues to degrade~! Obviously, the criminally corrupt Democrats and RINOs have very Intentionally engaged in this now 10-year-old attack upon President Trump and his administration because they could NEVER successfully debate him or defend their very old agenda of destruction, constant wars, sickness, and death! So, the only thing that these evil Treasonous scumbags could do to save their satanic schemes and themselves, was to viciously attack the ONLY American President who has ever had a real opportunity to "drain their dirty swamp"~! In a very Ironic way, "we" should even thank those completely deraigned "old White females and their weak male pets" who have now become the mentally ill poster children of everything that is wrong with America~! Those very few nasty loud-mouthed evil Hobgoblins Ironically delude themselves into believing that they are somehow "heroes" fighting against evil, when they are in fact evil bullies who are working to destroy the American society. Yes, this is disturbing and traumatizing for many, however that is unfortunately what it has taken to get Americans to wake up to the disastrous threats that we all face! These few mentally ill people are the "sewage" that has seeped out of our national septic system, to warn all of us that the repairs to our country can't be put off any longer. So, the question is; "If it was not for these hysterical mentally ill lunatics, would the sleeping Americans have paid any attention to the disaster that America has become"? Nothing wakes people up more than when they are unfairly and unreasonably accosted by crazy hysterical lunatics, especially for something that they had every right to do OR that they didn't even do~! I do not know what fate these mentally ill clowns will face, but I do know beyond any doubt that if the vast majority of Americans fail to vote for their freedom and rights in November, that they will ALL face a fate that is infinitely worse than they could possibly imagine today~! As an old American Constitutionalist, I NEVER use words to scare Americans or case them fear, unless they absolutely must come together against our common enemy or be destroyed by our common enemy~! Voting for ANY Democrats or RINOs at this point, is in fact very much suicidal Individually and as a country~! God willing, better times are ahead as soon as "we" regain control of our beloved America!
Sincerely, Mike