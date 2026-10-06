AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
Oct 6

Curiosity got the better of me. I wanted to know how many registered voters there are in Washington’s 8th Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Kim Schrier since 2019.

Until 2019, it was a Republican held district.

Duckduckgo.com Search Engine:

QUESTION: How many registered voters in Washington's 8th Congressional District?

Duckduckgo.com Search Assistant:

RESPONSE: “Sorry, no relevant information was found in our search.”

QUESTION: Why?

RESPONSE: Search Assistant:

“Washington Attorney General Nick Brown successfully defended the state's decision to refuse access to private voter information, stating that the demand from the U.S. Department of Justice violated both state and federal law. The federal lawsuit seeking this information was dismissed by a federal judge, marking a significant victory for voter privacy in Washington.” 

But then there’s this:

Washington Voter Registration Database Extract

OSOS Home: Washington Voter Registration Database Extract

* The Voter Registration Database (VRDB) is a comprehensive list of all active registered voters, including the current year and previous year of voting history and district/precinct information.

* The VRDB is updated at the beginning of each month, and in most cases, by the end of the first business day.

* Files are provided in a delimited CSV format and, due in part to their size, may require specialized database management software and technical expertise to access and analyze.

* Requests for the VRDB made below can take up to five business days to be fulfilled; in most cases, the request is satisfied immediately.

Perhaps the clever people at the Federal Department of Justice can access the information they’re seeking by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

More answers from Duckduckgo.com: Washington’s 8th Congressional District Representative Kimberly Merle Schrier; born August 23, 1968 is an American politician who has served as the U.S. representative for Washington's 8th congressional district since 2019. She is a member of the Democratic Party.

Her district includes the suburbs east of Seattle, and extends across the Cascade Range to rural areas in central Washington, as well as the cities of Wenatchee and Ellensburg.

QUESTION: What are the implications of the January 3, 2023 redrawn boundaries for Washington's 8th congressional district?

RESPONSE: “The January 3, 2023 boundaries for Washington's 8th congressional district reflect a shift that includes parts of eastern King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, as well as areas across the Cascade Range, which may impact representation and resource allocation in these regions. This redistricting aims to address population changes and ensure fair representation in Congress.”

QUESTION: 8th District population?

RESPONSE: “The population of Washington's 8th congressional district in 2024 is approximately 794,910.

Key Demographics

* Area: 7,359.70 square miles

* Urban vs. Rural Distribution:

* Urban: 83.4%

* Rural: 16.6%

"The figure I gave—794,910—is an estimate of the district’s 2024 population, not the number of people who voted. In the 2024 House race, 416,277 votes were cast: Kim Schrier received 224,607 (54.0%), and Carmen Goers received 190,675 (45.8%).”

But still no answer to how many registered voters there are in Washington’s 8th Congressional District.

Interesting. Very interesting

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 6

Another excellent article, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

Hopefully Americans have had enough of the Democrat and RINO intentional destruction of America through their constant taxing schemes, insane social engineering programs that always make things FAR worse, and their rampant corruption of their criminal conspiracies where they steal vast sums of money to become wealthy while Americans become less prosperous and the quality of life here continues to degrade~! Obviously, the criminally corrupt Democrats and RINOs have very Intentionally engaged in this now 10-year-old attack upon President Trump and his administration because they could NEVER successfully debate him or defend their very old agenda of destruction, constant wars, sickness, and death! So, the only thing that these evil Treasonous scumbags could do to save their satanic schemes and themselves, was to viciously attack the ONLY American President who has ever had a real opportunity to "drain their dirty swamp"~! In a very Ironic way, "we" should even thank those completely deraigned "old White females and their weak male pets" who have now become the mentally ill poster children of everything that is wrong with America~! Those very few nasty loud-mouthed evil Hobgoblins Ironically delude themselves into believing that they are somehow "heroes" fighting against evil, when they are in fact evil bullies who are working to destroy the American society. Yes, this is disturbing and traumatizing for many, however that is unfortunately what it has taken to get Americans to wake up to the disastrous threats that we all face! These few mentally ill people are the "sewage" that has seeped out of our national septic system, to warn all of us that the repairs to our country can't be put off any longer. So, the question is; "If it was not for these hysterical mentally ill lunatics, would the sleeping Americans have paid any attention to the disaster that America has become"? Nothing wakes people up more than when they are unfairly and unreasonably accosted by crazy hysterical lunatics, especially for something that they had every right to do OR that they didn't even do~! I do not know what fate these mentally ill clowns will face, but I do know beyond any doubt that if the vast majority of Americans fail to vote for their freedom and rights in November, that they will ALL face a fate that is infinitely worse than they could possibly imagine today~! As an old American Constitutionalist, I NEVER use words to scare Americans or case them fear, unless they absolutely must come together against our common enemy or be destroyed by our common enemy~! Voting for ANY Democrats or RINOs at this point, is in fact very much suicidal Individually and as a country~! God willing, better times are ahead as soon as "we" regain control of our beloved America!

Sincerely, Mike

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