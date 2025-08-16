Take a look at this ugly structure. Now, think of what it would do to the “look” and “feel” of your quaint little beach town with it planted in the middle. One technic corrupt politicians use to funnel OUR tax dollars to friends, relatives, donors and various cronies is to force a construction project onto residents that will likely provide little benefit to the community. Tsunami “experts” and engineers from the Greater Seattle Area recently drove 180 miles to descend upon the Long Beach Peninsula with their maps, charts and verbage to convince the residents that their children will die in a tsunami if the school board doesn’t build two Tsunami Towers. The cronies who receive this largess are likely connected to politicians & bureaucrats at the state level, but some residents believe local politicians will benefit directly or indirectly, as well.

The salesmen showed photos of a tsunami in Japan to scare those who attended their presentations. Why? Because 20% to 33%, depending upon whom one could believe, will be funded directly by local property taxes which will need to be approved by local voters. The rest of the money, according to these salesmen, will come from Washington State’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Each tower will cost between $9 and 15 million.

“TSUNAMIS ARE COMING! TSUNAMIS ARE COMING!”

Residents have been hearing this refrain for about 15 years now. The salesmen themselves admit that the chances of a tsunami hitting anywhere on the coasts of Washington or Oregon are only 17% within the next 50 years. The lifespan of a tsunami tower is 50-75 years, regardless whether it has ever been used. According to the salesmen, the rescued school kids and staff could only stay for 24-48 hours. The towers don’t have restrooms. There has never been a tsunami that has hit the Washington Coast. One, just one, hit the Oregon Coast. In March 1964 a tsunami came ashore near Newport, killing four children who happened to be sleeping on the beach. No property was damaged.^

FOUR deaths in the Pacific NW in 61 years is not sufficient reason upon which to base the state’s decision to spend billions of TAX DOLLARS on ugly structures all along the beautiful Washington Coast. Some communities, as the photo above reveals, have already been scared into building this useless structure.

The current school board,* superintendent and others on the Long Beach Peninsula (at the mouth of the Columbia River), have been trying for some time^^ to scare residents into coughing up ever more tax money to build two ugly, useless “tsunami towers” on this 15,000+ population, 43 square mile peninsula to “save the children.” Each tower will be across the street from each grade school, and only staff and school children would be allowed in the tower should a tsunami warning be received. Each tower only accommodates 400 people which is fewer than the people in each school building.

KEY QUESTIONS UNANSWERED

No one, ** including those who drove 180 miles to give residents the sales pitch, was willing or able to answer these key questions:

1) Will the towers be open 24/7?

2) If they are locked, which person(s) will have the "keys." Will they live near the towers?

3) Will the persons with the keys be armed to prevent the "wrong" people from entering these towers as the tsunami approaches?

4) Who will decide which children and which staff get in and which don’t?

5) Since these will be situated near schools, does that mean kids who are too young to go to school will be excluded from entering the towers before the tsunami arrives?

Each tower will be surrounded by homes. Can you imagine the chaotic scene at the bottom of the towers, where frantic residents will be demanding to be let into these “lifesaving” towers? THAT is why I asked the third question. I feel sorry for the poor keepers of the keys.

^On March 27, 1964 Anchorage, Alaska experienced an earthquake measuring 9.2 on the Richter Scale, almost a world record. Four hours later a 10-foot tsunami wave hit a state park near Newport, OR, completely bypassing Washington’s coast. Unfortunately, the McKenzie family from Tacoma was camping there overnight. The parents were only tossed around, but the four kids, ages 3-8, were washed away. Beyond sad. In the Age of the cell phone, the McKenzie’s would likely have had time to get to higher ground.

*Three school board seats are up for election this November and only one incumbent is running. Therefore, beginning in December many others are hoping to have a school board who will squelch this Tsunami Tower nonsense.

^^In 2022 the school board and the superintendent tried to scare voters into approving a $96.15 Million bond measure, a large sum for this little peninsula community, which would have closed the two grade schools and built one on a hill that was, allegedly, too high for the phantom tsunami to reach. That bond was not just defeated. It was slaughtered with a 71% “hell no!” vote. Not one voting precinct in the school district voted in favor.

**One school board member called me after I send an email to all five board members and the superintendent. He had never heard these questions asked or answered.