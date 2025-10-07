During their ninth meeting, Democrat Ferguson’s “Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence” task force was still struggling to define “domestic extremism.” Say what? When AG Bob Ferguson created this task force in 2024, shortly before he was sworn in as governor, his charging document should have clearly defined these terms for the task force. Why didn’t he? Because neither Ferguson nor the 31-member task force, most of whom are Far, Far Left, are interested in identifying or stopping ANY “domestic extremism” or “mass violence.”

Share

HUNTING DOWN FREE THINKERS

The purpose of the task force has never been to reduce “domestic extremism and mass violence,” because political violence has long been a very effective tool of The Left. In years past, when Democrats were sane, they usually denounced the violence from their extremist Left. Now, they cheer it on. Indeed, Democrat leaders have been promoting it for over a decade now because it causes chaos which, in turn, pushes their Marxist agenda. The head of Seattle’s Black Lives Matter is a member of the task force. The very group of thugs who caused massive violence throughout the nation in 2020.

During their second meeting, which I attended via Zoom, the task force members made no attempt to hide the fact that they viewed their main task as identifying every “white supremacist” in the state, putting his/her name on a government list, and recommending to the governor & attorney general how to punish and/or re-educate. Since, according to the FBI, there are just a handful of “white supremacists” in the state,* the task force has redefined the term to include every non-violent American, male or female, educated or uneducated, young or old, physically capable of harm or not, who dares to express non-Liberal, non-woke, non-government-sanctioned and non-Leftist-approved thoughts, especially those who support President Trump or his policies.

The goal of the task force has always been to create ways to identify which Americans are Conservatives, Christians, Republicans, Trump supporters, et al, AND create ways to persecute them and to silence them. If Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA were headquartered in Washington State, it and its staff would be Target No. 1 for this task force to destroy.

THEIR PROBLEM: They have spent nine long (two hours plus) meetings, starting last November, to find a way to define “domestic extremism” and “mass violence” which exclude violence from The Left and only includes violence from The Right. AND THAT is a formidable task, indeed.

“WHITE SUPREMACISTS”ARE NOT VIOLENT

“White supremacist movements in the U.S. have, over the past several decades, strategically shifted away from violence. Rather than relying on force, these groups are now advancing their agendas through cultural and political means,” said key task force member Bill Braniff at their June meeting. He is Executive Director of PERIL,^ and previously worked for CP3 within Biden’s Department of Homeland Security. They ignored him.

The task force only has five more meetings currently scheduled and their final report is due on the governor’s desk and AG’s desk December 2026, recommending how to draft “anti-free thinker” bills which will be introduced in the 2027 Legislature. The problem is: There is so little political violence from The Right, they can’t find the terminology to use in these bills.

*Sometime during the Biden Regime, the FBI removed from their website their report that they had identified about 20,000 “white supremacists” in America. According to them, the great majority were non-violent men who had not graduated from high school. No doubt this report was removed because the Biden Regime was in the process of significantly broadening the definition .

^PERIL stands for Polarization Extremism Research & Innovation Lab where they treat human beings like lab rats in order to find clever ways to brainwash Americans and make end runs around our precious Bill of Rights.