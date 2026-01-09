There is a direct connection between the massive welfare fraud in Minnesota and the fraud taking place in Washington. Indeed, it appears the MN fraudsters taught the WA fraudsters how to steal tax money.

Since 2009 investigators working for the State of Minnesota have known about that Somalis were committing welfare fraud. Since 2011 information about the day care fraud were surfacing. Democrats who run the state shut down the investigations. Tim Walz was well aware of this massive fraud network before he became governor in 2019 and allowed it to continue. In the meantime, the 30,000 Somalis living in the State of Washington were setting up 539 licensed day care centers with ghost children in the Greater Seattle Area.

Legitimate day care owners in Washington State are flabbergasted to learn that Somali “day care centers” get away with the scams because there is no way they could: “Anyone who's in the industry is, like, flabbergasted,” said daycare owner David McMullan. “How are they getting that money and we're not? We’ve spent a lot of time with DCYF (Department of Children, Youth & Families) and all the different regulations that make it very difficult to actually operate a daycare center,” he said. “But we have to jump through a lot of hoops just to get the things we need to function and stay profitable, especially when they’re not increasing our subsidies, but demanding that we pay our teachers more.”

Apparently, the Washington authorities never audit or inspect the “day care” centers owned by Somalis because they know they don’t exist. This is just a money laundering system whereby Democrats funnel money to Somalis. No doubt, the Somalis kickback some of that money to Democrats.

We “Get Real” pundits discuss how Somali fraudsters, with the help of Democrat politicians & bureaucrats, steal Americans’ tax dollars. Steve also discusses the Monroe Doctrine and George talks about the Deep State setup that was January 6th, 2021.

The "Get Real" host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on January 7th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney joined via phone.

