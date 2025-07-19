“This was planned from the very beginning: Cancel fire insurance. Empty the reservoirs. Hire DEI overseers,” according to a homeowner who has been refused a building permit to rebuild the home he lost.

If you are one of the homeowners in Los Angeles County whose home was burned to the ground in January, you can now be forgiven for thinking that the State of California, run by and ruined by Democrats for decades, intentionally arranged for this huge conflagration so that the State could confiscate the land your house used to be situated on. After all, the various agencies, from the governor’s office to the fire department set the scene so that the Santa Ana winds, which occur regularly, could whip up a small grass fire into a raging inferno.

Share

BILL TO CONFISCATE BURNED OUT LAND

California State Senators, AKA Democrats, passed a new bill that was filed when the embers were still burning, will allow Los Angeles to buy lots leveled by deadly and devastating wildfires to build low-income housing regardless if the owners want to sell. Senate Bill 549 would allow property taxes to fund what lawmakers are calling “Resilient Rebuilding Authorities" which could buy burnt out land and obtain loans to rebuild using the very tax money the burned out homeowners paid.

Under existing law, according to the bill, the Second Neighborhood Infill Finance and Transit Improvements Act already authorizes a city, county, or city and county to adopt a resolution to allocate tax revenues of that entity to the district, including revenues derived from local sales and use taxes.

The infrastructure financing plan passed by the Senate also "requires that 50 percent of the housing funds are used to develop housing affordable to and occupied by households with incomes below 60 percent and greater than 30 percent of area median income, and 50 percent of the housing funds are used for either housing affordable to and occupied by households with incomes below 30 percent of area median income or permanent supportive housing to help homeless persons get off the street."

These two separate ideas open the door for the development of multi-unit low-income housing on lots where single family homes once stood in Altadena, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and other devastated areas.

Likely, this is another step toward the 15-Minute Cities scheme which Los Angeles’ Democrat leaders signed onto several years ago.

BILL CREATES ANOTHER AGENCY FOR UNELECTED BUREAUCRATS

This bill, which is currently paused, creates a Resilient Rebuilding Authority (RRA) which is an unelected board to be run by a state picked administrator.

So that means that Angelenos, from Pacific Palisades to Altadena to Malibu, will not be able to vote for whoever runs this agency. The board will be picked by the state government. This RRA authority can actually buy burned lots, hold them and resell them in the future, or it can swap them into local projects, they are accountable only to the State, not residents. If they decide to swap this real estate into public projects, 40% of those have to be for low income housing.

If passed this bill would drastically alter the zoning of Pacific Palisades, transforming single-family streets into high-density, low-income apartment complexes riff with crime.

LISTEN TO NEWSOM PRETEND HE IS HELPING THE BURNT OUT HOMEOWNERS

Separately, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has allocated $101 million in taxpayer funds to jumpstart the building of more low-income housing, as homeowners who lost everything have been slow to rebuild because the county will not give them building permits.

MORE LIES FROM NEWSOM:

“Los Angeles has taken significant steps to rebuild after January’s fires, but the devastation is significant and there remains a long road ahead. Thousands of families – from Pacific Palisades to Altadena to Malibu – are still displaced and we owe it to them to help," Newsom said adding that by funding the bill, the state can "accelerate the development of affordable multifamily rental housing so that those rebuilding their lives after this tragedy have access to a safe, affordable place to come home to."

Tomiquia Moss, Secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, said those monies will "accelerate household stability, climate, and health outcomes," in the once vibrant neighborhoods where fire ripped through more than 5,000 homes in the Palisades, roughly 340 along the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, and more than 6,000 homes in Altadena. The state, Moss said, will continue to "galvanize the collective public-private response to the wildfires in Los Angeles County," by "expediting and expanding opportunities to build affordable housing for low-income residents."

Hand me the manure shovel, please!

As the State confiscates their land, Newsom claims he is helping the “displaced.” So, the plan is to kick out the homeowners, import illegals and other “low income” people to these once upscale neighborhoods, which will import crime as well, and pretend they are accelerating “household stability, climate, and health outcomes.”

Is any Californian stupid enough to believe this? Have they woke up yet? After all, Democrats have managed to turn one of the most beautiful areas in America into a third-world hellhole.