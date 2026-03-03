AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Walz is not a fool, nor was he "looking the other way"; he has been successfully overseeing one of the the largest misdirections of federal dollars in U.S. history, using the entire machinery of the state of Minnesota as his vehicle. Looking at just the "Feeding Our Future" theft of $250 million, 80% of which is mysteriously unaccounted for, one realizes that the mechanics of this operation, from the enlistment of the Somalis doing the dirty work and taking the fall in federal courts, to the total disappearance of the vast majority of the money, would be impossible without massive systemic involvement.

This was an INSIDE JOB at the highest levels on both the federal and state sides. Only a fool could believe that a bunch of local grocery and restaurant vendors could pull off a $250 million federal heist, keep it secret for years while providing no services in plain sight, and launder away almost all the money. This was an operation by a national political party to embezzle and funnel vast sums of federal money to a state political party. The guys on trial here are just the fall guys, and the trials are just a circus to convince the not-too-bright public that justice is being done. The real perpetrators here are laughing their asses off, laughing all the way to the bank. Please wake up folks.

READ: "Minnesota's biggest criminals run the state"

Spoiler: Our $250 million pandemic fraud was not really masterminded by a gaggle of Somali grocers:

https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/minnesotas-biggest-criminals-run

For decades, politicians talked about fraud as if it were background noise — annoying but inevitable. This White House is treating it like an emergency. If even a fraction of the billions alleged in Minnesota was siphoned off, that’s not a bookkeeping error — that’s a betrayal of taxpayers and the vulnerable people these programs were meant to serve. Here’s the real test: will blue-state governors clean up their systems or double down on denial? Vance is betting voters are tired of watching their money evaporate. If this effort produces indictments, convictions, and real recoveries, it won’t just be policy — it’ll be a political earthquake.

