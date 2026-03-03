Trump 47 is the first administration to show any interest in how Americans’ tax money is spent. Vice President JD Vance got a new assignment fighting a “war on fraud” that President Donald Trump declared in his State of the Union address. It’s the latest addition to a portfolio that has included selling Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” and it comes with Trump’s high expectations.

BALANCING THE BUDGET

“He’ll get it done,” Trump pledged in his SOTU speech. “And if we’re able to find enough of that fraud, we will actually have a balanced budget overnight.”

VP Vance wasted no time. The following day he, joined by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, announced the opening salvo in the effort: a pause on federal Medicaid reimbursements to Minnesota. The state is subject to a massive ongoing fraud probe involving day care centers and 13 other welfare programs wherein the state virtually handed billions of tax dollars to fraudsters, mostly Somali immigrants.

“We have decided to temporarily halt certain amounts of Medicaid funding that are going to the state of Minnesota in order to ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligation seriously to be good stewards of the American people’s tax money,” Vance said at an afternoon news conference.

The scam “has made a number of people rich, not by providing services to needy children, but by allowing fraudsters to take money that ought by right go to American citizens,” Vance said. “Far too many people have gotten rich by taking what is the best of the American spirit and getting rich off of it instead of providing services to kids who need it.”

Dr. Oz said the Trump Administration had notified Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat, of its plan, which would keep the state from receiving a $259 million Medicaid reimbursement this month. The unprecedented withholding impacts nearly half of what the federal government is supposed to pay the state for the low-income Medicaid program in the past fiscal quarter, officials said. The figure, Oz said, is based on an audit over the last three months of 2025. The “deferment” focuses on 14 programs identified as suffering from long time, ongoing systemic fraud, including autism care, at-home rehabilitation, non-emergency medical transports and night supervision.

“We will give them the money, but we’re going to hold it and only release it after they propose an act on a comprehensive corrective action plan to solve the problem,” Oz said. “If Minnesota fails to clean up the systems, the state will rack up a billion dollars of deferred payments this year.”

The men also announced a national pause on firms that can seek subsidies through Medicare for durable medical equipment like canes and walkers. “We are going to start very aggressively in the administration cracking down on the people and the organizations that are defrauding Americans,” Vance pledged.

Oz added that Walz has 60 days to respond.

WALZ RESPONDS, DESPERATION SHOWS

After Vance’s and Oz’s remarks, Walz responded Wednesday on X: “This has nothing to do with fraud. The agents Trump allegedly sent to investigate fraud are shooting protesters and arresting children. His DOJ is gutting the U.S. Attorney’s Office and crippling their ability to prosecute fraud. And every week Trump pardons another fraudster.”

“These cuts will be devastating for veterans, families with young kids, folks with disabilities, and working people across our state,” Walz added, pretending to care for those in need.

Oz said: “If providers and beneficiaries are worried about getting their money and services, please call your governor. These are services the governor has already paid for. We are just not reimbursing the state. To make it clear, there is a rainy-day fund in Minnesota, so we are very confident that people will not be hurt in Minnesota.”

Vance said he was “quite confident” the administration had the legal authority to withhold funds appropriated by Congress.

“We’re the ones who spend this money. Congress appropriates it. We’re the ones who actually make sure this goes to the people it ought to go to,” Vance said. “And inherent in that is making sure that it only goes to the people that Congress says that it should go to. We shouldn’t be sending money to fraudsters.”

He added: “I’d reiterate, we don’t want to do this. We don’t want to be in a situation where the state of Minnesota is being so careless with federal tax dollars that we have to turn the screws on them a little bit so that they take this fraud seriously.”

BLUE STATES PROMOTE FRAUD

In his SOTU address, Trump singled out other Democratic-led states, including California, Maine & Massachusetts, and attributed $19 billion in fraud to Minnesota and its Somali community. The Justice Department has charged 98 people there, 85 of whom are Somali, with $1 billion in fraud.

“For too long, nefarious fraudsters have gotten away with stealing from and exploiting the American people — the Trump Administration will no longer allow these sick criminals to rip off hardworking Americans,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said last Wednesday in an emailed statement. “President Trump and his entire Administration remain committed to stopping fraud. And the Administration’s efforts have already been fruitful, with ongoing investigations and important actions to ensure American dollars aren’t being stolen, and we’re just getting started.”

In January the following governors Tim Walz of MN, Gavin Newsom of CA, JB Pritzker of IL, Jared Polis of CO and Kathy Hochul of NY were asked to hand over comprehensive lists of funding recipients between 2019 and 2025. Somali welfare fraud in Washington State is massive so this writer hopes they will eventually investigate this state.

WHOLE GOVERNMENT APPROACH

Vance and his office recently helped launch the Justice Department’s Division of National Fraud Enforcement. In an interview with Fox News Vance said a “full, whole-government approach” to rooting out fraud would also involve the Treasury Department.

“The Department of Justice is going to be investigating and, where possible, throwing fraudsters in prison,” he said. “But it’s also going to mean that Scott Bessent and some of our friends at the Treasury Department, we’re going to be looking at income tax records. We’re going to be trying to understand how it is that the American people have been defrauded, how it is that people have used resources and programs that should go to American citizens and instead have been going to fraudulent uses.”

Vance added that he sees “a whole host of tools that we have that have never been used.” Vance was less sure how much money might be recovered. “We know that it’s billions and billions of dollars that should go to American citizens,” he said.

“I think the year, the next year, is where we’re going to try to uncover as much as possible and run at this as much as we can,” he said. “But it’s not going to stop after a year.”

Vance’s portfolio has included supporting roles in Middle East diplomacy and efforts to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. Vance, who is seen as a likely candidate for president when Trump is term-limited in 2028, also has traveled the country more than Trump has to promote the White House agenda.

Vance continued fulfilling that particular duty Thursday, with post-State of the Union remarks in Plover, Wisconsin.

