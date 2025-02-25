These frames should contain the portraits of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Douglas A. Collins.

When Donald J. Trump was elected the first time, I was a practicing attorney. In April 2017^ I had an occasion to go to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, Oregon and noticed the huge photos of sitting presidents & sitting vice presidents that were always hanging in the grand lobby had been replaced with empty frames. They had taken down the photos of President Barack Hussein Obama, Jr. and Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. which had hung there for eight years, but had not replaced them with the photos of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Let’s pause a minute to reflex on the attitude that “public servants” working for the federal government possess that would lead them to show such disrespect for their boss. Yes, he may be way, way, way above their pay grade, but the president is, ultimately, their boss. Obviously, they felt immune to any negative consequences.

Share

INSUBORDINATION SHOULD NOT BE TOLERATED

The above photo was taken on February 21st at the Olin Teague VA Medical Center in Temple, Texas.

Trump 47 was sworn in January 20th. His photo could have and should have been hung that afternoon, as Biden’s was being taken down. Doug Collins was sworn in as Secretary of Veterans Affairs on February 7th. His photo could have and should been hung that day. Fire the “public servants” who were responsible for such disrespect.

^I don’t know exactly when President Trump’s and Vice President Pence’s photos were put up because I did not return to the building until that July. They were on the wall in their proper places then. Obama’s US Attorney for the District of Oregon was in charge in April. Everyday he walked past those empty frames and should not have tolerated such insubordination. From time to time I worked with the attorneys in that building. They made no secret of their disdain for President George W. Bush, so I wasn’t surprised that they lost their minds when their Queen Hillary lost to Trump. BTW, between 1987 & 2012 I was in that building AT LEAST once a week. I NEVER saw empty frames before.