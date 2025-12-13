We “Get Real” pundits discuss Democrats efforts to confiscate Social Security benefits from America’s senior citizens who paid into it their entire working lives. We also discuss why we three refused to take The Jab, the faux Covid vaccine, that was supposed to prevent us from getting the second political disease in the USA. Not only did it NOT prevent patients from contracting Covid, it turned out to be damaging and deadly. SEE ARTICLES LINKED BELOW

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on December 11th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

