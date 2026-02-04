Amazon, Washington State’s biggest employer, is laying off over 2,300 employees. The state is in trouble as ever more businesses and taxpayers move out. To distract from problems which Democrats created, Governor Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown recently announced that they want to go to war with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and President Donald Trump.

DEMS’ NEXT PLOY: DISTRACTION

The economy is sputtering, unemployment remains stubbornly high, taxes keep climbing, housing costs are punishing working families, homelessness continues to metastasize despite years of promises and billions in spending and there is a huge budget deficit. Ferguson and Brown are so desperate to deflect they are manufacturing a crisis with ICE and President Trump via a press conference no one asked for or needed.

“While I can’t stop ice from coming into Washington State, I do have certain tools that I have to do the best that I can to protect the public and to make sure that things are safe in our state, and one of those tools is bring up our National Guard to help protect Washingtonians. So of course, we’ll see how things develop,” Ferguson said.

Calling ICE "completely and totally out of control," Ferguson outlined steps state Democrats are taking to "mitigate the harms inflicted by ICE." Joined by Attorney General Nick Brown, the man with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome outlined five steps the state is taking to prepare to fight Immigration & Custom Enforcement officers.

Ferguson and Brown sent a letter to US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem emphasizing that the state will use “every legal option to oppose unconstitutional conduct by ICE in Washington state.” Surely, Kristi is shaking in her boots. He also announced that Sarah Peterson, chief of the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance which uses OUR tax dollars to help foreign nationals, both legal & illegal, access welfare benefits, will start attending Immigration Sub-Cabinet meetings. This senior advisor was recently hired to work specifically on immigrant issues to keep as many foreigners in the state as possible.

BROWN WANTS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TO ARREST ICE OFFICERS

Following Ferguson’s script, Brown made a dangerous wink and nod to local police which is even more dangerous. Asked whether local police could detain federal agents, Brown avoided saying it outright while making the message unmistakable. “As a general matter, state and local law enforcement do not have to simply watch or look away if the laws being violated if they see somebody being assaulted unlawfully or attacked unlawfully or otherwise having their legal rights violated,” Brown said.

He went further: “We do not expect state and local officers to simply watch or do nothing.” Brown knows that local departments are not legally allowed to arrest ICE agents, so he did the next best thing. He couched it in hypotheticals and expectations. He urges them not to look away. He tells them to talk to their lawyers. The implication is obvious. If a confrontation happens, he wants local law enforcement to step in, even if that means detaining federal officers and sorting it out later.

That talk is reckless. It puts cops in an impossible position and invites chaos which has long been the goal of Democrats. It also gives Brown political cover. If something goes wrong, he can claim he never explicitly ordered anything. But the signal has already been sent.

WILL NATIONAL GUARD SHOOT ICE OFFICERS?

Ferguson said he met with Washington Adjutant General Gent Welsh to discuss scenarios where the state’s National Guard would be deployed to fight ICE. He’s also talking with leaders at all levels to ensure statewide coordination, he said.

Ferguson also discussed steps being taken to pass legislation to protect illegal aliens living in Washington. One such bill, he claims, would prohibit federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks. This jackass is gaslighting the Useful Idiots who vote Democrat. Despite the language in Senate Bill 5855 no state statute trumps federal law. ONLY the federal government has authority over what ICE agents wear or don’t wear.

For Democrats who cannot defend their disastrous policies, escalation of tensions is a strategy. And as long as the media treats it as bravery instead of what it is, Americans will keep paying the price.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.