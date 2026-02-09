Americans: I started writing for Substack in July 2022 because I just couldn’t stand the lies blocking out the facts. Even our small weekly newspaper here on the Long Beach Peninsula, WA, boldly prints lies and half-truths. I appreciate all my readers, paid & free. I especially appreciate those of you who comment frequently. Now, I am asking those of you who have enjoyed my work for a long time to become a paid subscriber. I am hoping to cover the expenses I incur in bringing information to you. Thank you, Diane

AS DEMS TURN INTO TOTALITARIANS, THEY FIRST NEED TO OUTLAW LOCAL POLICING

The Democrats in Olympia are hard at work this legislative session creating clever ways to continue “defunding” police, to further erode voters’ rights and to promote more lawlessness. I have written about some of these bills before SEE LINKS BELOW, but they need to be brought to your attention again. Democrats are nothing if not bullies and liars. Even before these bills are passed into law, Dems are trying to decertify Pierce County’s ELECTED sheriff using the excuse that they don’t like something he posted on social media. At the same time, they are passing a bill that would allow the hiring of foreign nationals as police officers. Perhaps they plan to replace Sheriff Swank with an illegal alien. SEE HIS ENTERTAINING & INFORMATIVE RESPONSE BELOW.

Don’t reside in Washington State? You are not safe from this madness. If implemented in Washington, this method of suppressing Americans’ rights and outlawing local police will move to other blue states. Indeed, other states are likely implementing their own versions right now.

Senate Bill No. 5068 (SB 5068) was sponsored by the usual suspects who are fighting hard to dismantle Americans’ freedoms & rights within Washington State: Senators Lovick, Hansen, Dhingra, Frame, Hasegawa, Liias, Nobles, Salomon, Trudeau, Valdez, and Wellman. The Democrats who own this state were not happy with just giving illegal aliens the right to vote and the right to carry firearms, which they did during the 2024 Legislative Session. And they aren’t happy with just decertifying ELECTED sheriffs which they are trying to do this session SEE BELOW. Via SB 5068, they want to hire foreign nationals, legals & illegals, as police officers, POLICING AMERICANS. You can leave a comment for your reps and a “Hell No” don’t you dare vote for this bill by clicking here.

Senate Bill No. 5974 (SB 5974) was also sponsored by the usual suspects: Senators Lovick, Dhingra, Chapman, Frame, Nobles, Pedersen, Salomon, Stanford, Trudeau, Valdez, and Wellman. It would allow the State to remove a constitutionally elected sheriff and replace him/her with a Democrat stooge. Before being sworn in, an elected sheriff must first get the approval of a state “appointing authority.” I don’t need to tell my readers that NO constitutional sheriff will ever be sworn in again, the voters be damned.

House Bill No. 1399 (HB 1399), sponsored by Representatives Goodman, Fitzgibbon, Reed, Doglio, and Ormsby, seeks to “modernize” and “standardize” laws governing sheriffs, police chiefs, marshalls, and police matrons, including new eligibility requirements, background checks, and the power for the state to decertify ELECTED sheriffs who fail to enforce unconstitutional state statutes, mandates, executive orders (ie the Covid lockdown), et al.

Senate Bill No. 5066 (SB 5066), sponsored by Senators Hansen, Lovick, Wellman, Trudeau, Hasegawa, Saldaña, Frame, Nobles, Pedersen, Salomon, and Valdez, would expand the attorney general’s authority to investigate and take legal action against local law enforcement officers for alleged misconduct, and imposes a “duty to intervene” for officers, INCLUDING ELECTED SHERIFFS.

House Bill No. 2216 (HB 2216), sponsored by Representatives Parshley, Ryu, Callan, Mena, Hall, Peterson, Reed, Doglio, Fosse, and Hill, claims to protect emergency responders, but includes provisions that expand “sanctuary” policies that protect illegal aliens, even those with felony convictions.

These bills undermine law enforcement and impose burdensome oversight weakening their ability to maintain law and order. Empowering the state attorney general to decertify elected sheriffs promotes a radical leftist agenda that prioritizes ideological control over traditional merit-based policing and public safety.

These bills are part of the larger Communist-style attack on local police, intended to dismantle local law enforcement through decriminalization, sanctuary protections, identity politics, and excessive regulation, replacing meritocracy with centralized policing in Olympia that serves political agendas, NOT the safety of the residents of Washington State.

