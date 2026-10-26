Cheryl Cheney, who lives on the Long Beach Peninsula on the Washington Coast, is so proud of being an Antifa thug that she advertises her violent nature with a photo on her Facebook profile. SEE BELOW. She is also a member of the local mob who participates in the Democrat-funded “Women’s March” SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW which recently sent out emails to their Useful Idiots with the following instructions:

“PROTECT THE VOTE: WOMEN STAND WATCH: Concerned about possible election interference where you live? Consider a peaceful gathering outside offices administering elections: Secretaries of State, Boards of Elections, Election Commissions, or local election offices. Bring folding chairs, signs, coffee, and donuts. Women are watching.”

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A month ago Cheney posted the above instructions on Facebook. She is known as a nasty, hateful person who promotes violence, so some residents viewed this as a threat that her mob of Liberal white women (over 250 screeching banshees) would be standing in front of the ballot drop box in the parking lot of the senior center.^ Cheney is known as a rabid hater of Trump voters and is a member of the same mob who recently invaded and took over the senior center (PSAC), chasing away volunteers, renters, donors, members, activity participants and revenue. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

Elderly women are especially afraid of the mob and have stopped participating in senior center events. This beach community has a high percentage of senior citizens. From 65 to 70 percent of peninsula residents are over age 60. Washington State does not register voters by party; however, we know that America’s senior citizens tend to lean Right as voters. If Cheney’s Facebook post and “Women’s March’s” instructions are threatening to older voters, they should mail in their ballots. Yours truly will not be intimidated. When we return from being out of state, I have every intention of dropping my ballot in the box in the senior center’s parking lot.

ELECTION DENIERS HATE NEIGHBORS

Hateful election deniers are especially rabid on the Long Beach Peninsula since Donald beat Kamala, AND because there are more Republicans in Pacific County than Democrats AND because the county voted for President Trump three times. This beach community leans Right, despite the fact that Washington State has long been run by Democrats:

Pacific County is part of the Third Congressional District which had the same Republican Congresswoman for 12 years, UNTIL she voted to impeach President Trump. Beginning in January 2023 we had, by all accounts, the most conservative Democrat of the 435 members in the US House. Her Republican challenger, John Braun, is poised to unseated two-term Marie Gluesenkamp Perez after House Speaker Mike Johnson came to western Washington to campaign with him. Pacific County is in Washington’s 19th Legislative District. Since January 2021, the 19th sent only Republicans to the State Legislature: Senator Jeff Wilson, Representative Jim Walsh and Representative Joel McEntire. NOTE: Walsh is currently the chairman of the Washington State Republican Party. The Pacific County sheriff, Daniel Garcia, is a Republican and a Constitutionalist. The Pacific County Commission has one Republican, one Democrat and one Independent.

ELECTION DENIERS WON’T BE SATISFIED UNTIL ISLAMISTS & COMMUNISTS TAKE OVER AND DESTROY OUR PRECIOUS BILL OF RIGHTS. THEY ARE TOO BRAINWASHED TO REALIZE THAT DEMOCRAT VOTERS, AFTER THEY ARE NO LONGER USEFUL, WILL BE THE FIRST TO BE IMPRISIONED OR EXECUTED, LIKE THE RUSSIAN BOLSHEVIKS DID OVER A CENTURY AGO AND HITLER DID IN THE 1930s.

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