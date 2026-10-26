AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jer's avatar
Jer
12h

Fascist pukes and they have NO self-awareness. They will go the way of the other historical "useful idiots". Of that, I have NO DOUBT!

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
2h

Democrat strategists create quick-read bumper stickers for their low-IQ voters to blindly accept and follow without question. This becomes obvious if you try debating one of them and you score a point. That’s when you’ll be verbally attacked, insulted and belittled with haughty ignorance.

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