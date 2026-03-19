AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
4h

So many people seek positions of leadership, but don’t have the internal fortitude to carry out the responsibilities. How can they look themselves in the mirror and like what they see? History is on the side of people who ask salient questions.

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