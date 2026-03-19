If you give in to bullies who terrorize for political causes, they will terrorize again & again & again. If you let bullies get their way, they will threaten you and others even more menacingly. There are no limits to what Democrats will do or say in their quest for perpetual power, dominance over Americans and to install foreigners into elected office. They proved that during last November’s election for an unpaid seat on the board in a very small school district.

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WE THE PEOPLE HAVE NO ACCESS

Several Washington Statutes^ require that anyone running for elected office be a US citizen, yet one of the candidates, Carolyne M. Perez, was calling herself a DACA recipient. This would make her ineligible to serve in any elected office. Knowing the electorate was questioning her eligibility to run, Perez had a number of chances to produce proof that she had been naturalized. She refused to do so. What conclusion can one draw from that?

Four years ago, a handful of local residents formed a small school board watchdog group. When it came to our group’s attention last summer that Perez was calling herself a DACA recipient, we discussed how we could find out whether or not she had become a US citizen. We discussed how we could find out if, indeed, Carolyne M. Perez had become a naturalized citizen and, thus, was eligible to run for the school board. Bonnie Lou and I were both members of this group. She looked up Perez’s application to run and learned that the candidate’s form does not contain the citizenship question, in violation of state law.

Another member of the group called State Representative Jim Walsh’s office to inquire if there was some kind of database of naturalized citizens that his office could access. There was not.

THREATENING THE EMCEE

A month before the November 2025 election, a community organization in Ocean Park, Washington, The Village Club, held a candidate forum. The six school board candidates (the three seats each had two candidates) and the public were invited. Bonnie Lou and Karen organized the event with Bonnie Lou serving as emcee. They invited both Zoom attendees & in-person attendees to ask questions directly to the candidates.

I could not attend the candidate forum in person so I submitted the citizenship question to be read at the forum. Bonnie Lou called me to advise that Karen would ask Perez my question, but she wanted a person in the audience to ask a follow up question. She expected the DACA recipient to answer “yes” without clarifying. So, Bonnie Lou wanted someone to ask “when & where were you sworn in as a citizen?” If she refused to answer that question then she was not a citizen and, thus, not eligible to be elected to any office in Washington State.^

The next day, just four hours before the event, Bonnie Lou called me, semi-hysterical. She and Karen had been told that the DACA candidate would file a lawsuit against them if they allowed any attendee to ask the citizenship question. She would not tell me who had threatened them but I later learned that it was a member of one of the two local NGOs who receive tax money to register foreign nationals to vote and run for election.* So terrified was Bonnie Lou, that she had called the election office at the state capital in Olympia to inquire: “Am I legally allowed to ask the citizenship question? Can I be sued if I do?” The in-house lawyer was not available, so she did not get a “yes or no” answer.

Her fear was so illogical I almost laughed at her. Thirty minutes on the phone with me trying to talk sense to her did not assuage her fear. Shortly thereafter she sent me an email claiming Perez was a US citizen even though Perez had provided no documentation.

SLAPPING DOWN THE QUESTION WITH BIG LIES

A man who attended the candidate forum in person posed the citizenship question to Perez. [The other Hispanic candidate was not asked a citizenship question.] Perez sat there stone-faced and did not say a word while terrorized Bonnie Lou blathered on, covering for Perez. She spewed out lies, claiming the state and county had verified citizenship for each candidate. THAT is not true. Neither the state nor the county conducts an investigation into a candidate’s background. As Bonnie Lou is well aware (we discussed this), the candidate form does NOT ask the citizenship question, thus making it easier for non-citizens to run and be elected. Indeed, it is likely that some such candidates may not know they are breaking the law. This Democrat-run state wants as many foreigners in elected and appointed offices as possible.

Apparently, Bonnie Lou’s fear continued for some time. She later gave an interview to the local Leftist rag, AKA The Chinook Observer, wherein she continued to pretend that she had no idea where/how the notion that this candidate was not an American citizen had come from.

It is anyone’s guess how many foreign nationals are currently holding elected office statewide in Washington State and, thus, breaking the law with impunity.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

^”RCW 42.04.020 : Eligibility to hold office. That no person shall be competent to qualify for or hold any elective public office within the state of Washington, or any county, district, precinct, school district, municipal corporation or other district or political subdivision, unless he or she be a citizen of the United States and state of Washington and an elector of such county, district, precinct, school district, municipality or other district or political subdivision.”

*There are two NGOs in little Pacific County, population 23,000: Pacific County Voices Uniting and Pacific County Immigrant Support. Of course, they are both far Left, both run by racists, and both use tax dollars without accountability. I have documentation that, together, they received at least $580,000 in tax money from the county during a recent five year period. It is likely that they receive tax money from the state also.