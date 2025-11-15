AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
P Card's avatar
P Card
1m

Meanwhile in Seattle... the leftists elect a Socialist to be their mayor. I truly believe that the Republic has lost many regions of the Left Coast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture