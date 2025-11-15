A school board race turned nasty, real nasty. The emcee at the candidate forum was threatened. Supporters of the pale-faced candidate who, by every measure, would make a much better school board member, were called “racists.” The local newspaper promoted the Hispanic candidate, interviewing her but not asking about her citizenship status.

WASHINGTON STATE PROMOTES LAWBREAKING

On November 4th, I got a lesson, up close, how foreign nationals are sneaking their way into political control in Washington State. First, the state & county funnels tax money to NGOs who, in turn, seek out and register to vote, foreign nationals who are NOT legally allowed to vote. Second, these same NGOs recruit, promote and fund^ foreign nationals’ campaigns, using tax dollars, even though they are NOT legally allowed to run for elected office.* Third, these NGOs, “get out” the foreign national vote using tax money. Along with votes from guilty white Liberals and Americans “of color,” foreign nationals have a good chance of getting the most votes in a low-turnout election, which November 4th was. This, despite the fact that Washington Statutes prohibit non-citizens from serving in elected office. SEE LINK BELOW TO READ STATUTE.

THIS is exactly how an alleged foreign national who calls herself a DACA recipient “won” a seat on the Ocean Beach School Board, Long Beach Peninsula, Washington in this month’s low-turnout election. I am using the word “alleged” because there is no way of knowing whether or not a foreign national has become a US citizen. We The People have no access to the federal government’s naturalization database. Several friends of mine tried. One contacted our state representative whose staff tried. No luck.

SUPPORTERS THREATENED EMCEE

A month before the election, a local community organization held a candidate forum. The six school board candidates (the three seats each had two candidates) and the public were invited. Two women organized the event, one served as emcee and invited both Zoom attendees & in-person attendees to ask questions directly to the candidates. Supporters of the alleged DACA recipient threatened the master of ceremonies, coercing her to shut down any questions about this Hispanic candidate’s citizenship.

Four hours before the event, the emcee called me, semi-hysterical. She and her sidekick had been threatened with a lawsuit if they allowed any attendee to ask the citizenship question. She would not tell me who had threatened them. So terrified was she, that she had called the election office at the state capital in Olympia to inquire: “Am I legally allowed to ask the citizenship question? Can I be sued if I do?” The in-house lawyer was not available, so she did not get a “yes or no” answer.

A man who attended the candidate forum had the nerve to pose the citizenship question to the DACA recipient candidate. [The other Hispanic candidate was not asked a citizenship question.] She sat there stone-faced and did not say a word while the terrorized emcee blathered on, covering for her. The MC spewed out lies, claiming the state and county had verified citizenship for each candidate. THAT is not true. Neither the state nor the county conducts an investigation into a candidate’s background. The candidate form does NOT ask the citizenship question, thus making it easier for non-citizens to run and be elected. Indeed, it is likely that some such candidates may not know they are breaking the law.

DEI APPOINTEE

The Hispanic candidate who was being protected has been on the school board since early 2024. She was appointed to fill an open seat on the five-member board. Two women applied for the seat, and I attended the board meeting wherein the two were interviewed. The pale-faced woman ran circles around the Hispanic applicant, answering every question. The Hispanic lady could answer very few questions. I felt sorry for her because it was obvious that she, unlike the other applicant, knew little about the duties of a school board member. Thereafter, the four school board members^^ retired to decide who to appoint. When they returned to the meeting room they announced that they had chosen the Hispanic lady. Three out of the four members believed that skin color and ethnicity was more important than merit.

As a board member, this lady has shown little interest in her duties. She rarely comments on the issues before the board and has not presented any proposals that I, a watchdog member, am aware of. Indeed, the watchdog group that follows school board happenings and attends most meetings did not expect her to file for election.

It is anyone’s guess how many foreign nationals are currently holding elected office statewide and, thus, breaking the law with impunity.

^Little Pacific County, Washington, with a population of barely 23,000 and less than 18,000 registered voters, has two such NGOs funded mostly by tax dollars: Pacific County Voices Uniting and Pacific County Immigrant Support. They jointly received at least $580,000 these last five years.

*RCW 42.04.020 : Eligibility to hold office. That no person shall be competent to qualify for or hold any elective public office within the state of Washington, or any county, district, precinct, school district, municipal corporation or other district or political subdivision, unless he or she be a citizen of the United States and state of Washington and an elector of such county, district, precinct, school district, municipality or other district or political subdivision.”

^^School board members are not paid.