AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 10

Thank you for the information in this article, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

These evil criminals who have lied, stolen, and cheated their way into our governmental structure for many decades need to be eliminated when they are discovered and they fail to keep their oaths to serve the American people! They are OUR servants; we are NOT their servants! There will be no tolerance of men who rape women for any reason in America, regardless of any insane laws, and I am sure that if these evil criminals in our government attempt to "legalize" anything like that it will NEVER be accepted or tolerated by the vast majority of Americans. The American people need to be constantly reminded that literally NOTHING that the government does is legal or lawful, if it conflicts with The American Constitution, our Individual sovereign freedom, and ALL of our Constitutional rights! NOTHING~! No exceptions regardless of reason, so-called "emergency", excuse, or supposed "science"~! ANY time the criminals in government attempt to "suspend" our Constitutional freedom or rights in ANY way, THAT is the emergency to be instantly the most alarmed about~! Have a great weekend and keep up the great work~!

Sincerely, Mike

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