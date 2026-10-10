George starts this week’s “Get Real” podcast about how a state constitutional amendment to be voted on in November would allow men to rape girls with impunity in Virginia and get them pregnant. Is this amendment focused on allowing Muslim men to rape “Infidel” girls?

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Diane explains the importance of a Constitutional sheriff who protects the citizens from the tyranny of state and local governments. President Trump has endorsed two Republican candidates for the US House from Washington State: John Braun in CD 3 and Michael Baumgartner in CD 5. Diane outlines those two races. SEE MORE DETAILS IN THE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Steve has written an amendment to the US Constitution containing term limits for politicians, their staffs and all federal employees. Steve’s amendment would also apply to judges. This would gut the Deep State and return us to a government “Of, By and For The People,” not a Ruling Class. This amendment would also cancel the federal pension system.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 7th. This retired Oregon attorney joined via phone, from our mountain cabin the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.