AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
Oct 5

I'm so blessed to live nowhere near that

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
Oct 5

And to think we may well be going back to this 💩 nationwide in a few months. We as conservatives never learn.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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