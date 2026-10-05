CAPTION: The name-calling and bullying by the mob of Liberal white women continued throughout summer 2026, and many volunteers quit. Eventually, the executive director posted the above sign throughout the building, hoping the mob would follow these new rules. Ha! They didn’t. With this sign staring at them, they screamed at and threatened the lone Republican on the board. The first line, of course, is a lie.

From chambers of commerce, to food banks, to VFWs, to Boy Scouts, to Parent-Teacher Associations, to The Rotary Club, to senior centers, they cannot run without volunteers. These non-profits may or may not have a part-time or full-time paid manager. The manager is managing the many volunteers who do most of the work.

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FRIGHTENING VOLUNTEERS AWAY

The Peninsula Senior Activity Center (PSAC) is desperate for volunteers after Liberals spent all summer chasing away what few Republican volunteers remained along with intimidating the non-partisan volunteers. [Over 300 Trump voters were chased away in 2025 when the board sponsored a Hate-Trump event in the building.] The current board president, Debra Knapik, violated multiple bylaws to pack the board with nine^ Liberals and made no secret of what she was doing. A mob of about 250 Liberal white women (along with a few white men) were all over the community screeching and bragging about how they were getting rid of the lone Republican left on the board and taking over, turning the senior center into a “Club for Trump Haters.”

By August the word had travelled all over this beach community of about 13,000 that Liberal bullies were taking over the senior center. Mob members spent the summer prowling throughout the community advertising what they were doing, demanding that other Liberals join them and frightening many with their bullying behavior.

PSAC typically receives about one-third of its annual income from selling items that have been donated to the center. The majority of these items are sold at “yard sales” held at PSAC’s building in Ocean Park, Washington. The yard sale held May 22nd & 23rd, Memorial Day Weekend, was fully staffed by volunteers. The mob began their take over on June 15th when they invaded the building screaming at volunteers and demanding that the lone Republican be removed from the board. On July 15th, a number of volunteers quit during a meeting of volunteers. For the last six years, collection of and sale of donated items was handled by six to eight ladies who called themselves “Junk Queens.” No more.

At the September 2nd board meeting, Irene Stewart, the executive director, admitted that many, many volunteers had quit, and that no one had signed up to work at the Labor Day Weekend yard sale scheduled for September 4th & 5th.

On September 9th the board president held a secret meeting (senior center members were not told nor allowed to attend), expelling the lone Republican from the board in violation of the bylaws. The following weekend, PSAC had a booth at the Rod Run in Ocean Park to sell the newly printed cookbooks. The executive director manned the booth both days, because no one volunteered. She sold only seven books despite an estimated attendance of close to 8000.* These cookbooks are well-made and full of unique receipts; however, the poor sales number is an indication that residents no longer support the senior center.

There is another yard sale scheduled for October 9th & 10th, which they have never held before. This tells me that sales at the Labor Day Weekend yard sale were low. They need to get rid of the donated items because there is little room to store them over the winter. Unfortunately, they are again begging for volunteers.

DESPERATE, PSAC BOARD IS BEGGING FOR VOLUNTEERS

On September 10th, PSAC was begging, for the first time in five-plus years, for volunteers with this email announcement: “NEED: Volunteers: Do you have a few hours a week to spare to volunteer for PSAC? We need: Office staff, Boutique, Annex^^ for yard sales, Building and yard maintenance. Come in and sign up 1 day a week, for 2-3 hours or even take-call less frequently.” As recently as early June, these various “departments” had plenty of volunteers.

Again, at the Garlic Festival (September 19th & 20th) the executive director was manning the PSAC booth, hoping to sell cookbooks. Yours truly has not heard how many cookbooks were sold, if any.

Another first: “STARTING October we will taking nominations for “Volunteer of the Quarter”. If you have someone in mind, please write a name down and write up a paragraph of why you think they should be recognized. Forms are in the office!”

For the first time ever, the board is holding a Meet & Greet of the brand new board members (October 7th) where the openly partisan board members will pretend that they did not join the senior center nor join the board to push Liberal ideology. The board will likely receive many questions about the board violating their own “no politics” rule, about the dozens of violations of the bylaws and about illegally ousting the lone Republican from the board.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^In violation of PSAC’s bylaws, Liberals removed the lone Republican from the board on September 9th and will be filling the seat with a member of the Liberal mob.

*For the 42nd Annual Rod Run to the End of the World held on September 12–13, 2026 in Ocean Park, Washington, organizers estimated close to 7,000 spectators attended as well as 900 registered vehicle participants.

^^The small boutique inside PSAC’s building sells the clothing which has been donated. The annex is where donated items are received and sorted in preparation for sale.