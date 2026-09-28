AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jer's avatar
Jer
Sep 28

Like Q says: The END is not for everyone! ...Nanci may have a very dark eternity ahead and not much else. May God have mercy on her soul.

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
Sep 28

Great article Diane.

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