The Bolstad Beach Approach attracts tourists & locals. See below to find out why this street was named “Bolstad.”

Brian’s 82-year-old mother, Ana,^ was visiting from southern California on March 28, 2026. We* drove her to the Bolstad Beach Approach in downtown Long Beach, Washington. Ana was born and raised under a Communist Regime before she immigrated to the US in the 1960s. She is very intimidated by any kind of riots and people who are out of control, flashing signs with “F**k this” and “F**k that.”

Before she immigrated to the USA, Ana lived through demonstrations & riots, personally witnessing what can happen to bystanders. Her fear is real. She came to visit her son and relax on the Long Beach Peninsula which is portrayed to be a relaxing and pleasurable tourist spot. No more! Following Trump’s return to the White House, a Mob of Liberal White Women (and some white men), filled with hatred toward Trump supporters, has taken over the streets. They carry signs, screech at passersby, block entrances to shops and threaten away tourists & shoppers. They also block traffic.

Last year police told the protesters/rioters NOT to block traffic, NOT to block the sidewalks, NOT to blow whistles and NOT to park on the streets after the local shop owners complained. There is a free public parking lot two blocks east of the main street where shops are located. They were also told to do their protesting in a park three blocks east. They ignored the police. This year’s protesters/rioters are the same people as last year’s. They are sociopaths who have no regard for others.^^ [Although ICE agents have not come to the Long Beach Peninsula, these loons held anti-ICE protests/riots last year, blowing whistles that could be heard three blocks away.]

ELECTION DENIERS BLOCK TRAFFIC

As Brian attempted to maneuver his vehicle down to the Bolstad Beach Approach, several people were blocking the road with their “F**k Trump” signs, “No Kings” signs, “Flip us off if you voted for a Pedophile” signs, etc. You get the message. Ana got so upset and asked us “why are they blocking a tourist spot?” and “why do the want to harm the tourist business of a small community?” Then she heard the yelling: “F**k you” and “F**k Trump” . . .

Brian had a difficult time turning his vehicle around to get away from the crowds who were intentionally blocking traffic. As her son was trying to drive out of the crowd, Ana became very upset. She could no longer hold back her emotions. She opened the window and leaned out yelling “Why don’t you respect people and write to Trump with your complaints?” and “These signs are stupid and do nothing but upset the tourists, me and the businesses.” Brian was finally able to turn around and leave the area.

This event ruined Ana’s trip. She said: “I will never come back to this” and “I thought a small town would have more respect for each other” and “the 60’s were bad enough.” She has not returned since and is now visiting Cannon Beach, Oregon instead. The city council there discourages their residents from demonstrating and blocking tourist areas, so we now meet down there when she comes north.

SCREECHING HYENAS DAMAGE TOURISM

Because the Long Beach Peninsula is only 130 miles from Dirty Blue Portland and 180 miles from Filthy Blue Seattle, both of which are crime-ridden cesspools after decades of Democrat rule, residents like to escape for a three or four day weekend at the beach. Not so much now. Tourists first check the internet to determine if election deniers plan to take over the streets during their visits and choose vacation destinations where there will be no mobs.

A long time resident of the Long Beach Peninsula, Republican Hater Extraordinaire Nanci Main, has spearheaded most, if not all, the local Hate-Trump rallies/riots, beginning with the “Women’s March” in January 2025. The same mob of election deniers can be seen again and again spewing their hatred and harming tourism, the peninsula’s biggest industry. This is the same mob of Liberal white women who, literally, took over the senior center this summer, causing a great deal of harm and chasing away volunteers & members who used to attend activities at the center.

The regional economy relies heavily on hospitality, retail and visitor-related services, but these arrogant, self-centered hyenas don’t care. Perhaps that is because most of Nanci’s sociopathic buddies are senior citizens and, thus, don’t rely on local businesses for employment. They believe nothing else and no one else matters except their hatred. SEE ARTICLES BELOW

These events go by different names, but they are all funded by the same organizations: Democrat Party, Billionaire Soros, the CCP, CAIR, Billionaire Singham and various other so-called “non-profits” which have the same goal: Weaken the United States of America for the Globalist takeover by using Useful Idiots like Nanci and her fellow travelers. The leaders of these protests/riots call their Useful Idiots “Pack Mules” because they are not allowed to think, just take orders.

I am personally acquainted with a number of these older fruitcakes. They have attended all or most of these hate rallies where they claimed that Trump voters should not be allowed to vote. NOTE: Do not be fooled. The same protesters/rioters attend these events, over and over and over again. Election deniers are a very small percentage of Americans.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

THE BOLSTAD BEACH APPROACH: Patrolman Eugene “Gene” A. Bolstad was a Washington State Patrol officer stationed in Pacific County who became a local hero after losing his life during a rescue attempt. On September 3, 1957, 29-year-old Patrolman Bolstad rushed into the ocean near Long Beach while still in uniform to save an 18-year-old swimmer who was caught in the surf. Tragically, both Bolstad and the swimmer drowned during the rescue attempt. In June 1958, the City of Long Beach renamed First Street and the primary ocean entrance as the Bolstad Beach Approach (and Bolstad Avenue) in his honor. Today, it is best known as the main downtown gateway to the shore, anchored by the iconic “World’s Longest Beach” archway.

^Ana and her son are afraid of the Liberal mob, so I changed their names.

*Another peninsula resident accompanied Brian and his mother on that drive. She, too, wants to remain anonymous. Liberal white women on the Long Beach Peninsula have become a mob since Trump/Vance beat Harris/Walz.

^^Sociopath is an informal term for someone who has antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). This disorder can cause you to lack empathy, which means you don't care about or understand other peoples' feelings. You do not feel remorse for bad things you do, and you often take advantage of others for your own personal gain.