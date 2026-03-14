George begins this week’s episode of “Get Real” by explaining how the Islamist governor of Virginia (yes, she taught at an Islamist school) is gerrymandering the congressional district in such a way that Republican candidates will never win despite the fact that half of the voters in the state are Republicans.

Diane explains the tyranny of a new law that Democrats in Washington State passed in order to place all county sheriffs under the control of the (Democrat) governor. The governor appoints the committee which now has the authority to decertify & remove from office ELECTED sheriffs AND to decide who can run for sheriff in each county.

Steve explains the history of sheriffs and how their independence developed. He also discusses the results of Virginia’s governor declaring the state to be a sanctuary for all illegal aliens, including rapists, murderers, et al.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 11th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney called in on his cellphone from his vacation home in Intercession City, Florida. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, also via cellphone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.