Senator Mark Kelly.

David DeJager joined us “Get Real” pundits again this week. This podcast begins with David talking to his AI Assistant named “Oliver.” Our first discussion with “Oliver” is linked below. At the 12-minute mark we begin the discussion about how Democrats are hoping to trigger a second civil war as a means of regaining the Deep State power they once had. Currently, Senators Kelly & Slotkin are leading the way. America is entering Step #7 of The Left’s nine-step model toward civil war which is explained in more detail in the link below.

Share

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and businessman David DeJager were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on November 19th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney who is usually the third co-host had other obligations this week. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast. [We had to tape this podcast a week early because of Thanksgiving.]

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.