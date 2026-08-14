My subscribers remember that I have reported upon a number of big rig “accidents” caused by foreign nationals, most of whom were residing in America illegally, and who could not read road signs. Indeed, some “accidents” are caused by foreigners who have no respect for human life, knowing that they will not be injured because they are protected in the cab while their victims are not. SEE ARTICLES LINKED BELOW The Trump Administration has been working hard to eliminate such slaughter on our roadways. They made one such announcement two weeks ago.

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VETERANS DRIVING BIG RIGS

The White House opened a two-year window and 34 states to move military members from the cab of a Humvee to the cab of a big rig.

On July 30th, US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy alongside President Donald J. Trump, Veteran Affairs Secretary Douglas A. Collins, and Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling hosted Veterans at the White House for the kickoff of the historic Freedom Haulers campaign to move service members into commercial trucking. The pitch is plain: a veteran who drove heavy vehicles in uniform already knows the work, so paperwork should not be the thing that stops him. The administration doubled the window to claim an expedited license, signed seven more states onto a fast-track exchange, and lined up a carrier pledging 1,400 hires. Good jobs for people who earned them are worth cheering.

The initiative builds on President Trump’s efforts to clean up America’s roadways, crack down on dangerous foreign drivers, and support American truckers. Under President Trump, trucker earnings have surged 7.42% and traffic fatalities are at a historic low. During the event, the group made a series of announcements, including:

Expanding the time frame after military service that Veterans can apply for an expedited trucking license from within one year to two years. This program, called Even Exchange, means Vets can get their license in weeks instead of months.

Seven states, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, & Wyoming, have joined California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia & Wisconsin in the Even Exchange Program, bringing the total number of participants to 34 states. Werner Trucking is pledging to hire 1,400 military Veterans and military spouses in 2027—a 67% boost to its Veteran workforce.

Note: All 50 states participate in the standard Military Skills Test Waiver, which waives the driving/road portion of the exam, but the 34 states above also participate in the Even Exchange Program, which waives the written knowledge portion as well for eligible military driving classifications.

“Illegal immigrants who can’t speak our language have no business getting behind the wheel of a big rig. Veterans – who have already demonstrated the grit, discipline, and skills to take on this vital task – are the right people for the job,” said US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Now through our Freedom Haulers campaign, we are cutting the red tape so these patriots can get their licenses even faster and start making real money in record time. Thanks to President Trump, there has never been a better time to be a truck driver and keep America moving.”

“President Trump’s Freedom Haulers initiative is another victory for common sense. Instead of putting dangerous illegal immigrants on the road, we should be putting trust in our Veterans who have the discipline, determination and work ethic to succeed in this rewarding career path,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “VA already helps thousands of Veterans make this transition every year, and we stand ready to help thousands more.”

“Our Veterans have the grit and work ethic that employers across America are searching for, and Freedom Haulers has the potential to bridge that gap,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling. “The Department of Labor is proud to connect transitioning service members and Veteran communities with opportunities in the trucking industry through Freedom Haulers.”

“Having spent 35 years in law enforcement and raising an active-duty soldier, this mission is personal. Secretary Duffy has led the charge to restore integrity to our roadways. Now, the focus shifts to celebrating what makes American trucking great,” said Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administrator Derek D. Barrs. “Veterans embody the exact duty, grit, and precision this essential industry relies on. Through Freedom Haulers, we’re welcoming our military heroes behind the wheel to secure our roads and strengthen the backbone of our economy.”

Freedom Haulers is leveraging radio ads, a new viral digital ad, and a new microsite cataloging all the federal resources and private sector partners that can help service members secure good-paying trucking jobs.

Additional Information on Freedom Haulers Policy Initiatives and Resources:

Federal Policy Changes:

By extending the FMCSA Military Skills Test Waiver window to from one to two years post-service, the Trump Administration is doubling the timeframe for Veterans to translate their experience into a commercial driver’s license (CDL) without re-taking the driving exam. To date, more than 40,000 Veterans have used this waiver. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, and Wyoming have committed to joining FMCSA’s Even Exchange Program, which allows qualified Veterans to bypass both written and driving exams to fast-track their CDL licensing process. This program is now available in 34 states. Active-duty service members can now apply and test for a Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) or CDL in the state where they are currently stationed, rather than traveling back to their home state. This benefit is also available for two years post-service.

Current Federal Resources Supporting the Veteran-to-Trucker Pipeline:

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): The GI Bill will cover up to 100% of CDL tuition at State Approving Agency-approved schools. For Veterans with service-connected disabilities, the Veterans Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program fully funds training and assists with carrier job placement.

Department of War (DoW): Through the SkillBridge program, transitioning service members can spend their final 180 days of active duty in civilian trucking training– allowing them to start a full-time career the day they separate.

Department of Labor (DOL): The Apprenticeship Program allows Veterans to draw a monthly educational housing stipend on top of their full trucking paycheck while training.

Department of Transportation (USDOT): FMCSA’s Military Skills Test Waiver and Even Exchange program allow Veterans with heavy-vehicle experience to bypass civilian CDL exams and get behind the wheel faster.

LET’S HEAR FROM A FORMER TRUCKER

“Trump’s plan is BRILLIANT!

I spent 10 years as a long haul truck driver and driver trainer, teaching new-hires over the road. I fired 80% of them. The BEST trainees were former military! They were half trained already. They know how to be on time, follow orders, dress appropriately, do paperwork, respect authority, follow a schedule, be polite at docks. They get up when they are supposed to. They know how to care for equipment and why it’s important.

I never had to tell a veteran twice. The ex-military drivers will be a real asset. And their families are already used to their being away from home. Trump is a problem-solver of the first order!”

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