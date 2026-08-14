AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is what an America First government looks like when it solves a real problem. Veterans have earned a faster lane because they already proved discipline, competence, and responsibility in uniform. Non-citizens asking to command massive commercial vehicles on American roads should face hard scrutiny because the public bears the risk when standards collapse. The Biden model was backward: import chaos, excuse lawlessness, cheapen labor, and let families pay the blood price. Trump flips the incentive. Trust proven Americans. Reward service. Protect wages. Protect roads. Protect families. A big rig is not a participation trophy. It is a weapon when driven by the unqualified.

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
3h

Trump really is a genius. And he hired other geniuses. And that's the secret because dumb people prefer being around other dumb people.

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